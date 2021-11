Even though the Los Angeles Lakers’ season got off to a bit of a rough start, it is way too early to remove their status as a title contender. Any time a roster is rebuilt on the fly, there will always be an adjustment period and that is the main takeaway when watching the Lakers as the players are clearly still learning how to play with each other. However, it has been difficult for head coach Frank Vogel to truly evaluate his roster because injuries are already taking their toll.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO