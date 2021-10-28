‘We’re Taking Care Of Ourselves’

The Imperial County used to be a place where if someone fell upon difficult times everyone would come together to lend a hand and help in whatever way possible. Now you look around and little by little segregation and discrimination is seen all around because of a “vaccine.” Healthcare workers are forced to leave their jobs if they don’t get this “vaccine.” At the beginning, they were called heroes and now they are getting fired. First responders are also forced out of their livelihoods if they do not comply. Teachers are forced to either take the vaccine or be tested weekly if they decline. Now we are also seeing teachers who refuse to test weekly forced to go on unpaid leave until they comply. How is all this beneficial for our community?

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO