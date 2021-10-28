CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bash on Biden: This is not how party politics works in 2021

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Dana Bash reacts to President Biden announcing the...

Washington Examiner

Democrats don’t want to admit why Biden is failing

The RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight presidential approval trackers both say the same thing: President Joe Biden has never been more unpopular with voters than he is right now, and he is growing more unpopular every day. Asked to explain why Biden is so unpopular on Meet the Press today, Democratic pollster...
Axios

Biden's blunt talk

This White House's buttoned-up communications operation still has one big leak: President Biden. Driving the news: On Tuesday, on the world stage in Glasgow, Scotland, he bluntly chastised Russia and China for skipping the COP26 climate change conference. It wasn't an isolated instance. The big picture: While Biden administration staffers...
CNN

Biden arrives back in Washington to a political nightmare

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday received an unwelcome wake up call for his still-new presidency as the Democrat arrived back in Washington from a European excursion suddenly facing a transformed political landscape. Republican Glenn Youngkin's projected victory over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, which Biden won...
Washington Examiner

Even Democrats want to dump Biden in 2024

Not only does a majority disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing as president , but most Democrats now want to see someone else at the top of the ticket in 2024. According to a new poll from NPR , 44% of Democrats say someone other than Biden would have a better chance at winning the White House in 2024. Just 36% of Democrats believe Biden is their best shot at keeping the White House, while 20% are unsure.
Sand Mountain Reporter

Opinion: Y’all Biden folks proud yet?

This is an opinion column. Immediately after President Joe Biden took office, he went about the business of turning back the clock on every policy his predecessor had put in place. From canceling the Keystone Pipeline to allowing men to participate in women’s sports to whatever else you can think...
Brown Daily Herald

A year of Biden: U. political community responds

One year ago today, President Joe Biden was voted into office, ousting incumbent President Donald Trump. Biden inherited a country faced with a deadly pandemic and fractured by political divisions, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris. In the past 12 months, the president’s actions have sparked conversation and controversy around the U.S. and within the Brown political community. The Herald spoke with student representatives from political organizations on campus about their thoughts on Biden’s first year in the Oval Office.
mediaite.com

Biden Confronted About Sagging Polls at G20 Summit: When You Say America is Back, ‘Why Should the World Believe That?’

President Joe Biden dismissed concerns from about his sagging poll numbers while taking questions from the press after attending the G20 summit in Rome. After an opening statement centered on his engagement with world leaders and his expectations for the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference later this week, Biden opened the floor to questions, starting with Zeke Miller of the Associated Press. Miller noted that Biden has tried to drive the message that “America is back,” but “back at home your poll numbers have fallen. Your party’s nominee for governor in Virginia is facing a very tougher than expected race,” and Biden’s domestic agenda is struggling.
Boston University

Has Joe Biden Abandoned Trumpism and Populist Politics?

In this Question of the Week podcast episode, College of Arts & Sciences political scientist Lauren Mattioli assesses Joe Biden one year after his election. Promising to jettison Trumpism, the president has lowered the rhetorical thermostat, Mattioli says, but in areas like immigration, he is disappointing supporters with a populist politics, while GOP obstructionism imperils the rest of his agenda.
New York Post

Biden can only talk about one thing: Donald Trump

This week, the president took a trip to Virginia to try to help salvage the gubernatorial prospects of fellow Washington lifer Terry McAuliffe. President Joe Biden used the appearance to liken the GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin to Jan. 6 rioters, to lie about Republicans supporting “book bans” and to attempt to goad former President Donald Trump into coming to Virginia. (Mission accomplished? Perhaps not.)
depauliaonline.com

Gubernatorial elections show close divide in party politics

At a pivotal moment in the political calendar, Virginia’s governor race is the first major election in the post-Trump era. Alongside New Jersey, Virginia is one of two states that holds its statewide elections in the year following the presidential election and will serve as an indicator to how the parties will fare in the 2022 midterm elections.
