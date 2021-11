The College’s libraries are home to 768,252 books, according to the College’s website. However, scattered across campus, in professors’ offices and in glass-walled conference rooms, are a plethora of libraries in miniature, eclectic collections of books that the College doesn’t catalog. One of those miniature libraries, tucked away in a dimly lit room in Spencer House, offers a look into College life from the distant past to the present.

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO