Twin Falls, ID

Here Are My Top Twin Falls Homes For 2021 Halloween Festooning

By Greg Jannetta
 6 days ago
I spent over an hour driving throughout Twin Falls Wednesday evening in search of great Halloween decorations. I photographed seven homes that I felt really nailed it as far as spreading some ghostly gaiety. One of the inspirations behind taking my tour of the city Wednesday night was to...

What Would You Do? Idaho Dog’s Face Balloons and Eyes Swell Shut

What would you do? What would you do if you were on a road trip, at about the halfway mark, and you got a call? On the other end is your friend that is watching your dog while you are gone, and she says, "There's something wrong with your dog. Her face is three times bigger than normal." She follows up this statement with a picture:
New Sun Valley Video Highlights All the Best Things About Winter in Idaho

A new video posted online to incite excitement about winter coming to Idaho has me excited for the snow. I'm still not even close to excited about the cold though. Idaho is an amazing place to live pretty much year-round. With the exception of a few weeks where the flies come in like an Old Testament plague, Idaho is awesome. Even when the snow falls and the temperatures drop we still have reasons to be appreciative of living here.
41 Cats Headed to Idaho Found Trapped Inside a U-Haul Trailer

In early October, a family driving a U-Haul trailer from Georgia to Idaho was stopped by police who opened the trailer and found a horrific situation. Inside the closed and unventilated storage area were crates full of cats. The cat crates were stacked among the other household items that the family had packed in for their move. This was a potentially deadly situation for the animals.
Woman Stumbles Across Howling Wolf at Yellowstone Park

A woman driving through Yellowstone was at a stop when she spied something up close and personal to her left. It was a wolf. It appeared to glance at her and then went back to being its usual self. It started howling and off in the distance there was a return call. Give the woman credit, after a summer of stupid tourist tricks at the park, she didn’t get out and offer a challenge to the animal. Chalk one up for being sober while visiting Yellowstone!
How to Get to the 2021 Trick-or-Treat on Bish’s Street

Planning on heading to the Trick-or-Treat on Bish's Street this weekend, but not quite sure where it is? Keep reading for directions to the new location for 2021. As always, the event is free and open to kids of all ages, just bring a non-perishable food item to donate to South Central Community Action Partnership. The organization helps feed people that may need a little help getting food and other services across the Magic Valley. The event is a family-friendly safe event for everyone to enjoy and get sweets and show off that cool costume. Candy will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Idaho

Ever wondered what the unhealthiest thing to order at a restaurant in Boise is? We've apparently figured it out!. Well, the fine folks over at Eat This, Not That certainly have anyway... Everyone always talks about eating healthy and finding healthy restaurants and meals to enjoy. People even go as far as figuring out what the tastiest orders from restaurants are, but have you ever wondered what the unhealthiest thing to order in our state is? Well, they've figured it out! And quite honestly; it doesn't seem that bad! The title goes to the Bacon Sampler at 'Bacon' in Boise. Here's what Eat This, Not That had to say about it: "If you find yourself in Boise and really want to wreck your nutrition for the day, take a trip to Bacon, a restaurant that specializes in its namesake ingredient. Most of their food comes loaded with strips of bacon and you can even trays of the premium product to munch on by itself."
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

