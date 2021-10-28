Geraldine Stephens, 80, of Bethel, passed away October 12, 2021. Geraldine was born October 12, 1941, in Laurel, OH, to the late Louis and Etha Schwab.

Geraldine was the loving wife of the late Athel Stephens. Step-mother of Christina Chilelli, Cindy Moler (the late Luke), Tony Stephens (Nancy), and the late Terry Stephens (Elaine). Grandmother of Ryan Stephens, Sara Moler, Alex Chilelli, Collin Chilelli (Robin). Close friend of Peggy McConnel.

Geraldine is also survived by the love of her life Lacy, her dog.

Preceded in death by her brother; James R. Schwab.

Geraldine loved cooking, all arts in crafts, and she spent some time enjoying crocheting.

A public visitation was held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St. (St. Rt. 125) Bethel, on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM.

Memorials may be made to The Cross Creek Church, 1673 N. Main St. Jamestown, KY, 42629.

Interment Tate Twp. Cemetery.