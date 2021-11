Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones has missed the last two games with a wrist injury, but it looks like he’s on the path back to the lineup this week. Jones took part in practice on Wednesday for the first time since Week Four. Cornerback Charvarius Ward, who has been out with a quad injury since Week Two, was also back on the practice field as the team began their on-field preparations for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO