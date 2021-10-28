CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden sending country in wrong direction

Gaston Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was at a major auto dealership this week. While waiting for my service, I thought I would stroll through and look at the new vehicles and the new prices. The dealership only had one new car. They are awaiting a new shipment next week. Autos are being delayed...

Walter
5d ago

Biden has proven each day in every way incapable of handling the duties of president of the United States. He along with his liberal progressive socialist-communist Democratic Party are destroying our country. FJB!

Reply(1)
28
save our country from liberal loons
5d ago

Biden sold his 🐂💩 during his basement campaign. The democrats bought it and now as his fiscal house of cards is collapsing the democrats see that his grandiose ideas are not what the TAXPAYERS want.

Reply
20
Roar Louder
5d ago

He is not only sending us in the wrong direction... Biden is destroying our country..

Reply(2)
28
mediaite.com

Sen. Kennedy Tells Biden: ‘I Say This With Respect… You Just Got to Try Harder Not to Suck’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) addressed President Joe Biden on Hannity Wednesday night and told him he needs to try harder at not sucking. After host Sean Hannity and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) expressed concern that vaccine mandates across the country would prompt an exodus of workers from various professions, the Fox News host turned to Kennedy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Tom Homan: Biden, Mayorkas should be impeached for 'intentionally unsecured' border

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan called for President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to be impeached as a migrant caravan marches through Mexico to the United States. Homan said the Biden administration's immigration policies have intentionally created a less secure border, noting a contrast between "the most secure border we ever had" under former President Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

John Kerry: Biden 'literally, literally' had no clue about nuclear deal

Diplomacy is back , baby. President Joe Biden "literally" had no idea Washington’s secretive nuclear technology pact with the U.K. and Australia went over poorly in France, according to U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. In fact, Kerry alleged this week in an interview with the French news...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Economy#American
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

NBC News reporter says Biden’s apparent nap is ‘political obstacle,’ reminds viewers he keeps long hours

An NBC News reporter worked to find excuses Monday for President Joe Biden’s apparent cat nap during speeches at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Biden, who warned military service members this summer that top Pentagon officials consider climate change to be the "greatest threat" to America’s national security in the coming years, sat with his arms crossed, looking like he was drifting in and out of sleep, in a viral video shared by Washington Post reporter Zach Purser Brown.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Fort Worth

Guess who: Joe Biden is the president with second worst rating at this time of the presidency, only one president had worse

President Joe Biden has been struggling with his approval rating for months now and this issue is slowly rising concerns as the Democrats are preparing for the mid-terms next year. Biden’s rating free fall started with the start of the Delta wave in the summer months and continued with the unfortunate series of events in August primarily with the Afghanistan troops withdrawal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Illegal immigration is destroying our country

Britain’s Home Office says more than 12,500 migrants have broken the law to get into the U.K. so far this year. Compare this to the nearly 200,000 migrants who have crossed the virtually nonexistent southern border just in July of this year. The count is estimated by the overwhelmed U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a name that is almost contradictory given the Biden administration’s refusal to enforce the law and secure the border. It helps that Britain has a natural channel separating it from the continent, while our border resembles Swiss cheese.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Democrats don’t want to admit why Biden is failing

The RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight presidential approval trackers both say the same thing: President Joe Biden has never been more unpopular with voters than he is right now, and he is growing more unpopular every day. Asked to explain why Biden is so unpopular on Meet the Press today, Democratic pollster...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

