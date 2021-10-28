CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

This Is America’s Most Profitable College Football Team

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6uqa_0cfZqegR00 College sports is big business. According to The Wall Street Journal, three college football programs are worth over $1 billion: Texas, Ohio State and Alabama.

College sports have also made a number of people wealthy. The most obvious of these are coaches at Big Football schools. In 40 states, colleges coaches are the highest-paid public employees . After many years of debate, college athletes can make money on endorsements . Some of these will be worth millions of dollars.

Apart from how much a college football program is worth, a more direct calculation is how much money it makes. AthleticScholarships.net recently released a study titled " Top 20 Most Profitable College Football Programs ."

The list was topped by Texas at $92 million. The Texas Longhorns are the team of the University of Texas at Austin. The team has won over 900 games since inception and has a win/loss record of better than .700.

The team has been national champion four times, based on the AP poll: 1963, 1969, 1970 and 2005.

The University of Texas at Austin is huge. Founded in 1883, today it has a student body of over 50,000 and faculty and staff of over 24,000. It ranks 42nd among all colleges in the latest U.S. News rankings and 13th among public universities.

The university also has large baseball, golf, basketball, cross country, track, soccer, tennis, swimming and rowing programs.

These are the 20 most profitable college football programs:

Texas ($92 million) Tennessee ($70 million) LSU ($58 million) Michigan ($56 million) Notre Dame ($54 million) Georgia ($50 million) Ohio State ($50 million) Oklahoma ($48 million) Auburn ($47 million) Alabama ($46 million) Oregon ($40 million) Florida State ($39 million) Arkansas ($38 million) Washington ($38 million) Florida ($37 million) Texas A&M ($37 million) Penn State ($36 million) Michigan State ($32 million) USC ($29 million) South Carolina ($28 million)

Click here to see the most valuable football teams.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Athletes#American Football#The Wall Street Journal#Ohio State#Big Football#The Texas Longhorns#The University Of Texas#Ap#U S News#Lsu#Notre Dame#Auburn#Florida State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
The Spun

Texans, 49ers Reportedly Agree To Deadline Deal

We’re now four hours from the NFL Trade Deadline. The San Francisco 49ers just added an interesting young piece to their defense, trading for Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu. The Texas grad was a fifth-rounder for Houston in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 performer...
NFL
FanSided

LSU Football: The new leading option to replace Ed Orgeron?

As we enter the month of November, it appears there’s a new leader in LSU football‘s search to replace Ed Orgeron. The Tigers and Orgeron agreed last month to part ways after the 2021 season. Orgeron, however, is coaching the team through the rest of the season. LSU almost certainly...
NFL
The Spun

Miami Reportedly Makes A Decision On Head Coach Manny Diaz

LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron just a couple of years after a national title–and one of the most dominant years in college football history. Another storied southeastern program, the University of Miami, seems to be practicing far more patience with its head coach. In year three under coach Manny...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Alabama takes No. 2 from Cincinnati as top 10 shaken up in CBS Sports 130

The Alabama Crimson Tide were off in Week 9, but a significant shake up at the top of the college football rankings has the College Football Playoff hopefuls at the top spot behind Georgia, checking in at No. 2 in the updated CBS Sports 130. Among teams in the top 20 of the our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, only No. 1 Georgia still holds its current position from last week's balloting.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Washington Football Team Released Notable Tight End

The Washington Football Team has released tight end Jace Sternberger less than a month after signing the former third-round pick. Sternberger, who spent his first two professional seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the team that drafted him, was brought into the fold in Washington after Logan Thomas was put on injured reserve. The Texas A&M product signed with WFT on October 6.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin offers update on TE Clay Cundiff, who left Iowa game in ambulance

Wisconsin got a scare Saturday when tight end Clay Cundiff suffered what appeared to be a gruesome leg injury in the Badgers 27-7 victory over No. 9 Iowa. Cundiff was carried off in an ambulance to the hospital Saturday and Sunday, the team offered an update on his condition. The tight end apparently left the hospital Saturday night but no other details about his injury or when he may return was given.
IOWA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

68K+
Followers
41K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy