Judge refuses to toss first-degree manslaughter charge for cop Kim Potter who shot Daunte Wright dead when she 'meant to use her taser instead of her handgun'

By Christina Coulter For Dailymail.Com, Associated Press
 6 days ago

A Minnesota judge has denied a defense request to dismiss the most serious charge against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she meant to use a Taser instead of a handgun when she fatally shot black motorist Daunte Wright.

Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter will stand trial in Hennepin County on first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of Wright, 20, who was shot after being stopped April 11 for an air freshener hanging in his rearview mirror and expired license tags.

She actually fired a gun at Wright and the bullet hit him in the chest. She has since claimed she grabbed the wrong weapon - her gun was holstered on her right side, while the taser was on her left.

Potter, who is white, was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter, which requires a finding that she acted with 'culpable negligence' in Wright's death.

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer. Potter, a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who has said she meant to use a Taser instead of a handgun when she shot and killed Daunte Wright in April is laying out her potential defenses ahead of her November 2021 trial. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP, File)
Prosecutors later added a first-degree manslaughter count against Potter, alleging she recklessly handled a firearm and endangered Wright´s safety when death or great bodily harm was reasonably foreseeable.

In allowing the first-degree manslaughter charge, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu said Wednesday that she only had to view the evidence in the light most favorable to the prosecution and make a finding of 'probable cause,' meaning it was more probable than not that a crime was committed.

She noted the state will have a much higher burden of proving the crime beyond a reasonable doubt during a trial, the Star Tribune reported.

Potter's attorney, Earl Gray, could not be reached for comment at press time.

For a conviction on the first-degree charge, a jury would have to find that Potter was aware of the risk of killing Wright and 'made a conscious decision to act without regard' to the risk, Chu wrote.

Potter was training officer Anthony Luckey when he pulled Wright over. When Luckey ran a records check, he found there was a warrant out for a weapons violation against Wright.

On body camera footage of the incident, Luckey can be seen trying to arrest Wright and put handcuffs on him, but Wright spun away and got back in the car.

Within seconds, Potter warned Wright repeatedly that she was going to use her stun gun. Potter drew her service weapon instead, however, and fired a single shot.

Police body cam footage shows three officers approaching Wright's car in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 11 after he had been pulled over for the traffic stop
In the video, Potter is seen firing her handgun at Wright after shouting 'Taser'

Realizing her mistake, Potter became hysterical and told Luckey and another officer at the scene she had grabbed the wrong weapon: 'I shot him!'

On evidentiary matters, Chu ruled that Wright´s criminal record and allegations, including that he shot someone in the head, was a member of a street gang, assaulted and robbed a man in March and was subject to restraining orders, may only be admissible if Potter was aware of Wright's prior conduct.

Chu wrote that, if Potter was aware of Wright's previous arrests, it would be 'admissible and relevant to explain her actions and approach toward Wright.'

Potter (pictured) was given the first-degree manslaughter charge after her case was reviewed by a new attorney general and an expert. Activists protested outside the home of the previous attorney general and were disappointed when she was awarded a murder charge 

In court, Prosecutors asked that evidence from witnesses that attended days of protests in Brooklyn Center after Wright's killing be excluded - Chu denied the request, saying 'such evidence is admissible to show bias.'

Although first-degree manslaughter is more serious than the initial second-degree charge initially handed down to Potter, activists were seeking out a murder charge.

First-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years while second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 10 years, though state sentencing guidelines call for much less.

Potter (pictured in a drawing from court) told Wright 'I'll tase ya' as she pointed her gun at him
Potter (pictured back right in a courtroom sketch) fired the weapon once, striking Wright in the chest and the cartridge hitting Luckey's face, according to bodycam footage 

The decision came on October 27, which would have been Wright's 21st birthday. Family and friends danced and released red and white balloons to commemorate the occasion at the Brooklyn Center Community Center, according to the Star Tribune.

Family members of Jamar Clark, who was also killed by police, and of Emmett Till, who was lynched in the 1950's, were in attendance according to Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence.

'We are still demanding justice for Daunte, but we want today to be an uplifting day for Daunte's family,' she said.

'He would be out enjoying the day and trying to do what every other 21-year-old wants to do,' his aunt Naisha Wright told the Tribune. 'He loved Halloween, Christmas and the Fourth of July.'

