Still No Suspects in Arson That Damaged Cheyenne Surplus Store
By Joy Greenwald
K2 Radio
6 days ago
Laramie County deputies are still seeking to identify whoever is responsible for last month's fire at The Supply Sergeant. Firefighters from Laramie County Fire Districts #1 and #2 were dispatched to the military surplus store at 3415 Ridge Road at 5:06 a.m. on Sept. 7. When crews arrived they...
The Casper Police Department has issued a statement about the accident that occurred on CY Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard. "At 1:56pm Casper Police responded to the intersection of CY Avenue and SW Wyoming Boulevard in Casper for a report of a car accident with potential injuries," the Casper PD wrote on their Facebook page. "A Casper Police Officer was responding to an emergent call with lights and sirens on, traveling eastbound on CY Ave, when a garbage truck, traveling north on Wyoming Boulevard hit the police car. The truck then hit two other nearby vehicles. Three of the involved four drivers were transported to the hospital, including the Casper Police Officer. The crash investigation is ongoing and the intersection is anticipated to remain closed for the next hour."
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
An alleged drug dealer who was busted in Laramie County this summer has pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Diego J. Aguilar-Valdovinos, 38, of Federal Way, Washington, entered his plea Monday, Oct. 25, in US District Court in Cheyenne. Aguilar-Valdovinos was...
The 113th occurrence of the Border War will be taking place this Saturday, November 6. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue may be to blame for a fatal rollover crash south of Thayne early Friday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near milepost 96.5 on Highway 89. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 37-year-old Afton resident Thomas J. Avila was headed south when he failed to...
The Natrona County School District on Friday announced there is an increased police presence near Kelly Walsh High School after a reported weapon incident. According to a statement on social media, students reported that a passenger in a silver SUV parked outside the school's front entrance held out an item resembling a weapon. The vehicle then drove away.
Federal authorities in Wyoming say they busted a man with credit and debit card skimming equipment — and he had over 400 card numbers in his possession. According to documents filed in US District Court for Wyoming, Miguel Hernandez-Quintero is charged with illegal possession of device-making equipment and possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices.
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced that they have arrested an individual for committing 1st Degree Arson. According to Taylor Courtney, the Investigations Sergeant with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, a call came through dispatch at approximately 5:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 30. The call was described as a structure fire that took place in Natrona County, off of Gothberg Road at Highway 220.
A Wyoming inmate serving time for murder has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 65-year-year old Harry Alford died Thursday, Oct. 28, at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colorado. Alford was convicted of first-degree murder in North Dakota and was transferred to...
Cheyenne police have identified the woman who was arrested as Laura Henning. A 20-year-old Cheyenne woman is behind bars after allegedly stalking her victim for several months, then shooting at their home. According to police spokeswoman Alex Farkas, it all started around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when an officer investigating a...
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook Page:. The Rock Springs Police Department has an active investigation and is looking for the public’s help on locating Benjamin Backman. If anyone knows where to locate him please contact Sergeant Clawson or the Rock Springs Police Department at (307)352-1575.
More than 90 inmates at Wyoming's state correctional facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. That's according to the latest numbers released Thursday from the Wyoming Department of Corrections. According to a news release, 25 inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correction Institution in Torrington have tested positive. Nineteen are positive at...
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has identified the individual whose body was found in Natrona County near Hiland, Wyoming on September 15, 2021. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the individual was identified as Jay Carlos Montoya, a 36-year-old resident of Wyoming. Additionally, the Natrona County Coroner has...
The Casper Fire-EMS responded to a structure fire in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to a media release from the City of Casper, at approximately 4:07 A.M. Casper Fire-EMS crews responded to a structure fire in the 3500 block of Meadowlark Drive. The release states that firefighters arrived...
MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Rescuers have located and recovered the body of a 26-year-old Texas man in Grand Teton National Park after he was reported missing on Thursday. The National Park Service says that Jared Hembree was found near Uhl Hill in the eastern part of the park, or just southeast of the community of Moran.
According to the Gillette Police Department, 25-year-old Wyoming resident Jesse Mcmanis was killed in a traffic accident that involved multiple vehicles on Swanson Road near Gillette on Oct. 19. According to the narrative provided by the police, at some point a BMW driven by Mcmanis left on the east side...
The Laramie County Coroner's Office says it has positively identified the victim of a fatal house fire that happened in south Cheyenne earlier this week. "Out of respect for the family; no names will be released at this time," Coroner Rebecca Reid said in a press release. "My deepest condolences to the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one."
The Casper Housing Authority took to social media on Friday to announce that both the former Roosevelt High School and the former Willard Elementary School have both been vandalized. Again. The vandalism of both schools is an issue that has occurred throughout the year, in various forms. In the photo...
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Court records show that an assistant director unwittingly handed Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer. The assistant director referred to the gun as “cold," according to a search...
