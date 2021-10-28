Compass’ Reffkin: One-click real estate is the future

Real estate investors, agents, and lenders were keenly interested in Zillow’s earnings call yesterday. Those of us listening in learned that the company is ending its home-flipping business and will lay off 25 percent of its staff. No one can consistently, accurately predict housing prices, or rates. In his Basis Point, Julian Hebron addressed the topic of iBuying, aka instant buying, and the lack of connection between a big company muscling its way into thinking it can create instant gains in a traditionally “buy and hold” world. The connections between things are intriguing. Cutting costs and improving efficiency connect to improved profits in a shrinking mortgage market. The Winter Olympics are in February 2022, in China. I mention this because China is cutting its steel processing to reduce pollution ahead of the Olympics so we’ll see blue skies in Beijing. But when China cuts processing metals, well, we can all expect worsening supply chain issues. For perspective, in 2020 China produced over 1 billion tons of steel. Good luck buying I-beams, appliances, or weapons, or building airports or office buildings. DocProbe, the nation’s leading Trailing Documents service provider. It takes control of the entire process and deliver efficient, cost-effective, and reliable document fulfillment so you can get back to closing loans. Today’s episode features Part one of an interview with Steve Rimmer, CEO of DocProbe, on how he saw an opportunity to make trailing docs easy for the mortgage industry.)

