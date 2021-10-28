CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compass’ Reffkin: One-click real estate is the future

By TRD Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompass CEO and co-founder Robert Reffkin sees a one-click solution as the future of real estate transactions. “I think we’re moving to a world where people expect everything to be in one place,” Reffkin said at Inman Connect Las Vegas, according to the outlet. “Amazon has everything in one place. When...

Fortune

Zillow closes troubled home-flipping business amid a ‘decelerating’ housing market

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. We just witnessed the hottest stretch in the housing market’s tabulated history: In the 12 months ending Aug. 2021, U.S. home prices climbed a record 19.9%. But industry insiders say that historic run is beginning to lose some steam—something that's already causing pain for Zillow.
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

2 Reasons Zillow Selling 7,000 Houses Is 'A Clear Negative' For Investors

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) shares dropped another 9.7% on Tuesday morning and are now down 32.5% overall in the past six months after the company reportedly sold 7,000 houses to institutional investors. What Happened? Just weeks after Zillow announced it would be pausing its iBuying of U.S. houses, Bloomberg reported...
ECONOMY
themreport.com

Outlining the Future of California’s Real Estate Landscape

The report, “Five Trends Shaping New Home Development in California,” examines the factors contributing to the future of new real estate in the Golden State. CBS is a single-source consulting firm providing essential services that builders and land developers of residential subdivisions need to obtain State of California approval to market and sell their lands to the public. CBS staff is comprised of trained professionals who specialize in the California Department of Real Estate (DRE)-approval process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
therealdeal.com

Interested in investing in a single building? This Harlem property could be your chance

As of Wednesday morning, curious investors have a new real estate opportunity: a single mixed-use building at $250 a share. The four-story office building, located at 286 Lenox Avenue in Harlem with retail space on the ground floor, is launching an initial public offering on Wednesday, according to Crain’s. The building is set to be the first commercial real estate asset in New York City to be publicly traded when it hits the over-the-counter securities market.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Empire State Realty’s multifamily play baffles experts, investors

Empire State Realty Trust’s foray into multifamily has analysts scratching their heads — and shareholders selling. Although the New York City office landlord had signaled that it would pursue opportunities in other asset classes, its $307 million purchase of Manhattan apartments came as a shock. The company, with just its third acquisition since its 2013 public debut, is venturing into an unfamiliar market facing regulatory headwinds.
MANHATTAN, NY
wealthmanagement.com

Starwood Backs Mortgage Startup Valon at $590 Million Valuation

(Bloomberg)—Valon Technologies Inc., a startup that operates a digital mortgage-servicing platform, raised $43.9 million in equity funding from investors including affiliates of Starwood Capital Group and Freedom Mortgage. Venture firm Human Capital and Marcelo Claure, the chief executive officer of SoftBank Group International, also participated, Valon CEO and co-founder Andrew...
REAL ESTATE
585mag.com

The real state of real estate

Thinking of selling or buying a home anytime soon? If so, realtor Susan Ververs has some words of advice that can help you navigate the choppy waters of the current housing market. Not only is Ververs a professional real estate agent with fourteen years under her belt, she has also lived and worked in the Rochester area since the age of seven. While raising her growing family, Ververs owned investment properties and coordinated renovation projects. “Becoming a realtor became my grown up, ‘it’s all about me,’ job and has been a natural fit,” says Ververs.
ROCHESTER, NY
Fortune

Why did Zillow get out of the house flipping business?

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Over the course of about two weeks, real estate marketplace Zillow went from putting its tech-bolstered house flipping business on pause to flat out exiting that segment altogether on Tuesday.
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

Zillow Shuts Down Home Flipping Business, To Lay Off 25% Of Workforce

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) has decided to close its home-flipping operation after a tweak to the company's algorithm led it to overpay for houses just as the interest in the U.S. housing market began to wane, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. What Happened: Seattle-based real estate company Zillow decided to ax...
BUSINESS
whqr.org

Zillow will stop buying and renovating homes and cut 25% of its workforce

The real estate company Zillow announced it's throwing in the towel on a program in which it bought, renovated and resold homes itself. The iBuying, or instant buying, service called Zillow Offers had recently been bogged down by a backlog of renovations and closings caused by labor and supply shortages in the U.S. housing market.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Zillow’s house-flipping unit was vastly overpaying in some cities

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Zillow's now-shuttered house-flipping unit vastly overpaid for properties in some cities, leaving the company dangerously exposed to even a mild cooling in the real estate market. That's the conclusion of a Bank of America research...
REAL ESTATE
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Borrower-Centric, Purchase, Medical Professional Products; Investors' Agency News, Zillow Ends House-Flipping Biz

Real estate investors, agents, and lenders were keenly interested in Zillow’s earnings call yesterday. Those of us listening in learned that the company is ending its home-flipping business and will lay off 25 percent of its staff. No one can consistently, accurately predict housing prices, or rates. In his Basis Point, Julian Hebron addressed the topic of iBuying, aka instant buying, and the lack of connection between a big company muscling its way into thinking it can create instant gains in a traditionally “buy and hold” world. The connections between things are intriguing. Cutting costs and improving efficiency connect to improved profits in a shrinking mortgage market. The Winter Olympics are in February 2022, in China. I mention this because China is cutting its steel processing to reduce pollution ahead of the Olympics so we’ll see blue skies in Beijing. But when China cuts processing metals, well, we can all expect worsening supply chain issues. For perspective, in 2020 China produced over 1 billion tons of steel. Good luck buying I-beams, appliances, or weapons, or building airports or office buildings. DocProbe, the nation’s leading Trailing Documents service provider. It takes control of the entire process and deliver efficient, cost-effective, and reliable document fulfillment so you can get back to closing loans. Today’s episode features Part one of an interview with Steve Rimmer, CEO of DocProbe, on how he saw an opportunity to make trailing docs easy for the mortgage industry.)
MLS
nyrej.com

BOMA NY Asset Management Webinar, "Existing Real Estate Market Conditions & Future Outlook"

A Panel of Commercial Real Estate Superstars Assess the State of New York City’s Market. If there were such a thing as a recording of the Greatest Hits by a New York supergroup of commercial real estate experts, BOMA New York’s recent asset management panel presentation entitled, “Existing Real Estate Market Conditions & Future Outlook” would certainly be one of those hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Benefits of investing in commercial real estate over residential real estate

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Last year, when COVID-19 had gripped the nation leading to the lockdowns, the uncertainty in equity markets and the low returns of the debt market turned many investors towards other investment options, and not surprisingly the Indian real estate sector attracted USD 5 billion in institutional investments in 2020, equivalent to 93 percent of transactions recorded in the year before.
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

TRD’s November issue is live for subscribers!

Even as the pandemic continues to permeate just about every aspect of our lives, many of its most acute effects on real estate are subsiding. Home prices are beginning to normalize, the office market is lurching back to life and demand for hotel rooms is — albeit slowly — rising again at long last.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

