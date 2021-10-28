CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New on Netflix: October 29-November 4: Dieter returns in Army of Thieves

By Jason Bouwmeester
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between October 29-November 4th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October and November if you want to binge those first. If you’re looking for...

NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over ‘Tiger King’ Season 2

Just days after releasing the trailer for Tiger King 2, Netflix is being taken to court by Carole Baskin, a big cat sanctuary owner who was one of the primary individuals featured in the original streaming docuseries. Baskin on Monday sued the streamer and Royal Goode productions in Florida federal court and filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order that would bar them “from any use of film footage of the Baskins and the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Tiger King 2 or in any related promotion or advertising.” Baskin, along with her husband Howard, claims the footage breaches appearance...
TV & VIDEOS
Albany Herald

‘Army of Thieves’ & More Must-Stream Original Netflix Movies

Here’s something that’s, uh, safe to say: This prequel to Zack Snyder’s 2021 zombie flick Army of the Dead cracks us up. Starring and directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, the new comedic thrill ride serves as the origin story of his character, Dieter, the nebbishy German safecracker who helped Dave Bautista’s mercenary open a casino vault in summer’s Vegas-set hit (one of Netflix’s most-streamed movies of all time). “Zack was like, ‘Hey, why not do a prequel? What if you direct? And star? Would you do that?’” recalls Schweighöfer with a laugh. “And I was like, ‘OK…yeah?’ There is no use to saying no!”
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
signalscv.com

Watch Full ‘Venom 2’ Free Streaming: Is it on Disney Plus or Netflix?

Where to stream Venom 2 online? Can you watch Venom 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video or other services? Can you stream the Action & Science Fiction movie Venom 2, directed by Andy Serkis & starring Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Tom Hardy & Woody Harrelson on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime?
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Army of Thieves review: “A fun, unessential addition to Netflix’s new franchise”

Army of the Dead’s premise was a novel one: a group of ragtag misfits join together to steal $200 million from a zombie-infested Las Vegas before a nuclear bomb drops on Sin City. The result was one of Zack Snyder’s better movies, filled with neon colors, bloody headshots, and a scene-stealing undead tiger. Now comes the prequel, Army of Thieves, casting the spotlight on Ludwig Dieter, a nervous German safe-cracker with an impressive high-pitch squeal of a scream.
MOVIES
IGN

Army of Thieves Review

When Netflix debuted Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead last spring, the big-budget, big-runtime zombie flick marked a turn away from comic book epics and a return to the horror-on-steroids fare the director had previously made a meal of with his 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead. More importantly, by bringing Snyder into their fold, it signalled Netflix’s desire to tap into the Man of Steel director’s vocal, passionate Internet fanbase to hopefully propel new franchises and shared universes aplenty for the streaming service. Unfortunately, Army of Thieves arrives as a bit of an inauspicious test case for that hypothesis thanks to an over-reliance on Army of the Dead’s thin story.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix's Army Of Thieves Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Netflix's Army of Thieves now has its official Rotten Tomatoes score, which sits at 69% (Fresh) at the time of writing this. A lot of eyes are on Army of Thieves, as it is an interesting little experiment - a prequel (interquel?) to Zack Snyder's action-horror Netflix film Army of the Dead. Snyder and Netflix have already made something of a sizeable commitment to getting this larger Army of the Dead universe off the ground, and that means making features like Army of Thieves into attractive features for Netflix subscribers, who will (Netflix hopes) begin to naturally embrace this new type of blockbuster franchise model on streaming.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Netflix’s Army Of Thieves Review: The Army Of The Dead Prequel Breaks The Bank With Action And Comedy

The word “prequel” has, to some, become a bit of an obscenity when it comes to movies like Netflix’s Army of Thieves. Running backwards in time isn’t always a guaranteed strategy when building out a potential cinematic universe, and it usually comes with a bit of jitters from the audience that’s looking for more of their favorites. But when you have someone like Zack Snyder overseeing everything under the tent, and he trusts an actor/director like Matthias Schweigöfer to steer the ship, even a change in genre can’t stop the runaway fun and games that result with Army of Thieves.
TV & VIDEOS
pinalcentral.com

ARMY OF THIEVES Trailer

ARMY OF THIEVES Trailer (2021) Zack Snyder, Netflix. All audiovisual content are the © copyright of their respective owners. Guest Writers, Sponsorships, and Guest posts are welcome @ Team MG. - Do Follow Links allowed for quality post. Contact: GeekOutMedia@Gmail.com. ------- #movie #trailer #movietrailers #trailers2021.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Netflix's Army of Thieves: Exclusive Official Clip

Check out this exclusive heist scene from the zombie-less prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. Army of Thieves debuts exclusively on Netflix on October 29, 2021. After charming audiences as the wisecracking hero Dieter in Zack Snyder's zombie blockbuster Army of the Dead, Matthias Schweighöfer takes center stage in the film's prequel, which he also directs. Ditching the undead, Army of Thieves puts a modern spin on classic heist films with European flair and an unlikely love story. Produced by Snyder and co-starring Nathalie Emmanuel (the Fast and the Furious franchise), Army of Thieves chronicles the harrowing adventures that transformed Dieter from a sheepish German bank teller named Sebastian into the badass safe-cracker who became a fan-favorite character in Army of the Dead. Sebastian's impassioned YouTube videos about the fabled safes designed by the locksmith Hans Wagner (Christian Steyer) catch the eye of Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel), a beguiling career criminal whose take-no-prisoners exterior belies a desire to love and be loved. To Dieter's shock, Gwen enlists him to be part of her motley crew of some of Interpol's most wanted: the jack-of-all-trades Korina (Ruby O. Fee), rugged bad boy Brad (Stuart Martin), and getaway sidekick Rolph (Guz Khan). As the five misfits zigzag across Europe cracking a trio of impenetrable vaults known as the Ring Cycle — Das Rheingold, the Valkyrie, and the Siegfried — French law-enforcement officials Delacroix (Jonathan Cohen) and Beatrix (Noémie Nakai) are hot on their trail. Anchored by a simmering romance between Dieter and Gwen, Army of Thieves broadens the scope of Snyder's Army Universe while staying true to its vision as its own movie.
TV SERIES
CNET

Army of Thieves review: Netflix's quirky heist flick almost cracks it

Every heist movie starts with a plan. Things never turn out according to plan, obviously, but it always starts off so well. Which is a decent summary of Army of Thieves, Netflix's quirky new heist flick that plays like Ocean's 11 with a touch of Wes Anderson eccentricity and some zombies. Wait, what?
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Army of Thieves Review: Ludwig Dieter Gloriously Returns in Fun Army of the Dead Prequel

Ludwig Dieter, the hilariously peculiar German safecracker from Army of the Dead, gets a winning origin story in the nascent stage of the zombie apocalypse. Army of Thieves is a heist themed prequel that's thankfully more action-comedy than blood and guts. Where a gang of intrepid criminals recruit a talented novice for a near impossible series of robberies. Matthias Schweighöfer displays significant talent in front and behind the camera. He's a charming and humorous protagonist while directing a fun, breezy film.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on October 29

If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Friday, Oct. 29 has just one change; Locke & Key Season 2 swaps places with the miniseries Maid, as they've been doing all week in the No. 3 and No. 4 spots. That means that You Season 3 is still in the top spot, followed by the pop culture phenomenon Squid Game. The Top 10 should be shaken up this weekend with the releases of Colin Kaepernick's social justice series Colin in Black and White and Season 2 of the French series Mythomaniac.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

A ‘Scooby-Doo’ Reunion, ‘Colin in Black & White’ and ‘Army of Thieves’ on Netflix, Roy Wood Jr. Stand-Up, More ‘Paranormal Activity’

Ruh-roh! The Scooby Gang reunites for a retrospective special on The CW. Netflix offerings include a dramatized coming-of-age story of NFL player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick and a prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. delivers his third stand-up special for Comedy Central. To kick off the Halloween weekend, Paramount+ streams a new Paranormal Activity movie.
NFL

