Okay, we're still in October, but you know after Halloween, everything's going to be in full gear for the holidays. And yeah, it can be tough to get it all organized. The food, the travel, the gifts... it can be easy to get swept up in all of it. But Thanksgiving coming up like it is gives us a chance for a bit of reflection. You hear it every year, that we should be thankful for what we have and for who we have.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO