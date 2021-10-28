CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Electric Vehicle Service Costs 30% Lower Than Gasoline Vehicles, Says Research Firm We Predict

By Jim Henry
Forbes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average cost of repairs and maintenance for electric vehicles for three years of ownership is about 30% lower than vehicles with internal-combustion engines, according to data from research and consulting firm We Predict. That’s good news, considering the auto industry’s eventual switch to battery-powered electric vehicles. “We’ve got...

www.forbes.com

CARS

