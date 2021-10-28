Electric Vehicle Service Costs 30% Lower Than Gasoline Vehicles, Says Research Firm We Predict

26 Projects and Partnership with Argonne Lab Will Advance the Development of Lithium Batteries and Bridge Existing Gaps in Domestic Battery Supply Chain. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $209 million in funding for 26 new laboratory projects focusing on electric vehicles, advanced batteries and connected vehicles. Advanced, lithium-based batteries play an integral role in 21st century technologies such as electric vehicles, stationary grid storage, and defense applications that will be critical to securing America’s clean energy future. Additionally, DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory announced the Li-Bridge, a new public-private partnership to bridge gaps in the domestic lithium battery supply chain. Both announcements support the Biden-Harris administration goals to make America a global leader in electric vehicle and battery innovation, advance the development of these technologies to save families money, lower carbon pollution, and create high-quality jobs.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 DAYS AGO