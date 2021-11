Ross Franklin is a best-selling author, one of the top ranked wellness entrepreneurs in the US and Founder & CEO of Pure Green Franchise. I’ll admit it. I’m a business school dropout. But as it turns out, my decision to drop out of business school may have been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It set me on a path toward paving my own road in the business world by being in the trenches, making mistakes and testing what works and what doesn’t. Had I not dropped out of business school, I might have never founded and built up Pure Green into what it is today.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO