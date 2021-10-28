CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Homemade Goods From This General Store In New Hampshire Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

By Michelle
 6 days ago

There are so many things that feel synonymous with New Hampshire. Covered bridges, beautiful hiking trails, and quaint towns are just a few of them. At the top of that list are general stores and that’s why we love finding some of the best in the state to visit and then rave about. This one in Cheshire County is a great example!

One of the most beautiful parts of the state is also home to a must-visit general store!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11b4s6_0cfZjh0j00
Jack Calhoun / Google

Harrisville General Store in Harrisville dates back to 1838.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKs4u_0cfZjh0j00
Harrisville General Store / Facebook

While some shops like this are simply housed within older building, the Harrisville General Store has been operational all this time. Inside, there are plenty of places to sit to take in the country feel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7UfK_0cfZjh0j00
SuperNerdEd / Google

We love coming here hungry because there are lots of options, from something quick to something prepared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rm5IC_0cfZjh0j00
PetePope1 / TripAdvisor

The menu, filled with homemade meals, changes but it's always reliable for something delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGxeP_0cfZjh0j00
Pat F / TripAdvisor

We love their sandwiches, but grabbing one of their homemade goods to go is always a great idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U120Q_0cfZjh0j00
Harrisville General Store / Facebook

Apple cider donuts are a must!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X12lI_0cfZjh0j00
Harrisville General Store / Facebook

And if you're a breakfast-lover, you'll probably be here over and over again. No matter how far away you live!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzCLZ_0cfZjh0j00
Harrisville General Store / Facebook

The Harrisville General Store offers local, homemade goods. We love that some things are made right here, while others are sourced from other local spots. No matter what, you're supporting a small business from New Hampshire and you can't go wrong with that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nS1fW_0cfZjh0j00
Harrisville General Store / Facebook

Harrisville General Store is open Monday and Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can learn more about them by checking out the website or following them on Facebook . They can be reached on 603- 827-3138 .

Lucky for us, there are some other spots throughout the state that also offer great local gifts and food. Here are 8 New Hampshire country stores and markets where you’ll find the best homemade goods !

The post The Homemade Goods From This General Store In New Hampshire Are Worth The Drive To Get Them appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In New Hampshire

These 7 Attractions in New Hampshire Show Our Unique Side

It’s possible that we have a serious bias, but we think that New Hampshire is the best state in the northeast to explore. It goes without saying that the nature is incredible and that spending the day outside is one of the best ways to ensure a good time. But there are also some fantastic attractions located throughout the state and these are a few of our favorites!
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Hampshire

With River Views And Wetlands, This New Hampshire Trail Offers A Journey Through The Most Beautiful Landscape

There’s nothing like a day outside in New Hampshire and we love that it’s so easy to do. With trails and natural spaces all over the state, getting outside is as easy as literally going outside. We’re always on the lookout for the more unique trails and we recently came across this on one in the Pittsburg area. Leading through some beautiful landscape, hiking this trail is a great way to understand more about nature right here at home.
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Hampshire

Here’s New Hampshire’s Top Outdoor Attraction And You’ll Definitely Want To Do It

Choosing just one great outdoor attraction in New Hampshire is just about impossible. There are so many to choose from and a ton of different regions to visit, that we’ve never been able to do it. Instead, we like to just give people some of our favorites when asked for recommendations. Each year this gondola […] The post Here’s New Hampshire’s Top Outdoor Attraction And You’ll Definitely Want To Do It appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Only In New Hampshire

The 5-Pound Poutine At Chez Vachon In New Hampshire Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

The only thing better than digging into your favorite food is digging into the largest portion you can imagine of your favorite food! If you have a spot you love, you can always order extra of the dish you crave. But where’s the fun in that? Our favorite food is pretty much always poutine and […] The post The 5-Pound Poutine At Chez Vachon In New Hampshire Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS
Only In New Hampshire

Only In New Hampshire

2K+
Followers
509
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Hampshire is for people who LOVE the Granite State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

