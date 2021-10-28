There are so many things that feel synonymous with New Hampshire. Covered bridges, beautiful hiking trails, and quaint towns are just a few of them. At the top of that list are general stores and that’s why we love finding some of the best in the state to visit and then rave about. This one in Cheshire County is a great example!

One of the most beautiful parts of the state is also home to a must-visit general store!

Harrisville General Store in Harrisville dates back to 1838.

While some shops like this are simply housed within older building, the Harrisville General Store has been operational all this time. Inside, there are plenty of places to sit to take in the country feel.

We love coming here hungry because there are lots of options, from something quick to something prepared.

The menu, filled with homemade meals, changes but it's always reliable for something delicious.

We love their sandwiches, but grabbing one of their homemade goods to go is always a great idea.

Apple cider donuts are a must!

And if you're a breakfast-lover, you'll probably be here over and over again. No matter how far away you live!

The Harrisville General Store offers local, homemade goods. We love that some things are made right here, while others are sourced from other local spots. No matter what, you're supporting a small business from New Hampshire and you can't go wrong with that.

Harrisville General Store is open Monday and Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can learn more about them by checking out the website or following them on Facebook . They can be reached on 603- 827-3138 .

Lucky for us, there are some other spots throughout the state that also offer great local gifts and food. Here are 8 New Hampshire country stores and markets where you’ll find the best homemade goods !

The post The Homemade Goods From This General Store In New Hampshire Are Worth The Drive To Get Them appeared first on Only In Your State .