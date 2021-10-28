CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using ELK to track Snapmirror Relationships

netapp.com
 6 days ago

Hi - I am interested in gathering the snapmirror_audit logs and...

community.netapp.com

netapp.com

Ontap Upgrade Advise

I am planning an upgrade of a couple different clusters in our environment. We are currently on OT 9.3p10. I am planning on upgrading to 9.7p16. I have my AIQ upgrade advisor plans, and I have been working through a check list of items like making sure firmware versions are up to date, to make the upgrade as smooth as possible.
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

CIFS Server Account Change

I have a CIFS server already setup with a Windows AD administrator account. However, due to security reasons, I have to create a different account. Do I have to use 'cifs setup' to create the CIFS server again using the new account or it can be added as a new account and the old one deleted?
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dashboard
netapp.com

Active IQ Config Advisor 6.4

When i review Result and select Visualization then select for "Cable Visualization" I got a prompt Cabling diagram cannot be generated. Error in parsed json file. How may i fix this issue.
TECHNOLOGY
netapp.com

Introducing Active IQ Unified Manager 9.10

It's been six months since we released NetApp® Active IQ® Unified Manager (AIQUM) 9.9—and guess what? We’ve got the next release of AIQUM ready for you. I’m happy to announce the release of NetApp Active IQ Unified Manager 9.10. Sit tight as we go through the different features and enhancements of AIQUM 9.10.
TECHNOLOGY
netapp.com

Graceful Power Down Procedure for FAS2240 (7-Mode)

I will be following the procedure below to power down my 2 HA paired controllers, NO cluster. I will actually probably run "halt -s". The ONE question I simply have is, "Do I run the "halt" command on both controllers, or will running it on 1 suffice to shut down both controllers?"
COMPUTERS
netapp.com

The Reduced Case for vVols?

The nicest thing about vVols in our environment was its native snapshots. You could pile up a bunch of snapshots if you were so inclined without worry. Stability and performance were not impacted while running with snapshots and deleting any number/size of snapshots on a VM took only a few seconds. But with NetApp's VAAI 2.0, VMware 7.0U2, and one entry in a VM's Configuration Parameters, we now have those same native snapshots. What's more, the improved VAAI works a lot better than vVols ever did with Citrix's Machine Creation Services.
TECHNOLOGY
netapp.com

EMS Log : SNAPMIRROR SYNCHORONOUS EXCEPTION: Splitter critical threshold breached [OWM]

I just receive an alert message from EMS log “<callhome_syncsm_exception_1 subject="SNAPMIRROR SYNCHORONOUS EXCEPTION: Splitter critical threshold breached [OWM]"/>”. I just look around on NetApp support site and just find out some problem is about “when certain parameters exceed critical thresholds during a lifecycle of the SnapMirror Synchronous relationship”. What should...
TECHNOLOGY
netapp.com

What open source or free web servers are available to assist with system administration?

There's an article over in KB: https://kb.netapp.com/Advice_and_Troubleshooting/Miscellaneous/What_open_source_or_free_web_servers_are_available_to_assist_with_system_administration. What I've found useful, especially in air-gapped environments, is to use Python to run a quick-and-dirty web server, from a RHEL6 or RHEL7 host. Python 2.x: python -m SimpleHTTPServer. Python 3.x: python -m http.server. To test:. curl http://localhost:8000/. This way, you get your...
COMPUTERS
netapp.com

remove clone from snapcenter

I create a clone of DB. then i want to delete clone after few days . but i cannot do it. because my backup db job is based on instance and i also used the snapmirror for snapvault. so i unmount the clone from netapp an sql server. everything works.
TECHNOLOGY
