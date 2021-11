Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits Luis Suarez played a big role in his own career and believes the former Reds striker deserves the appreciation of Anfield.The Atletico Madrid player returns to his former home in the Champions League on Wednesday and looks set to start with Antoine Griezmann suspended.His only other previous visit as an opponent was for the famous 4-0 semi-final comeback against Barcelona when the circumstances of the occasion did not lend themselves to a warm reception either before or after the game.Suarez scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool between 2011 and 2014 and was the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO