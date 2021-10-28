Kentucky sweeps Lady Vols in volleyball

Tennessee saw its chances of winning a Southeastern Conference volleyball championship take a big hit Wednesday night.

The No. 21 Lady Vols were swept by defending national champion and No. 5 Kentucky, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19, before an announced crowd of 3,376 fans at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The match was Tennessee’s return home after five consecutive road contests. It was also the Lady Vols’ second straight loss. UT was swept Sunday by LSU in Baton Rouge.

Breana Runnels recorded 12 kills, six digs and two blocks for the Lady Vols (16-5, 8-3 SEC).

Morgahn Fingall added 11 kills, six digs and two blocks against the Wildcats (16-3, 9-0). Lily Felts, a senior and local product who graduated from Berean Christian School in Knoxville, finished with 13 digs, five kills, two blocks and one assist for Tennessee, which returns to action Nov. 4 when it faces Florida in Gainesville.

The match is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and will be streamed on ESPN+.