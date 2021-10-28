Building an Integrated Loyalty Ecosystem to Future Proof Your Brand

Backed by 5 Eyes Ventures, Techstars, GoAhead Ventures and leading music industry executives, IndieFlow is expanding its offering to the independent artist sector. As independent music creators become the driving force of the industry, the technology and software offering to artists is being held back by traditional status quos. IndieFlow, initially an operating system for the independent artists, is expanding it’s artist offering to an operational ecosystem to support interactions between the independent artists and key industry stakeholders.
