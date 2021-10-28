Building an Integrated Loyalty Ecosystem to Future Proof Your Brand

Learn how to code, they said. It’s the easiest way to future-proof, they said. These statements are said ever so often that they’re starting to sound empty, but they’re reiterated time and time again for a reason. Almost everything that we use daily is dependent on technology, and behind them are engineers and programmers who worked to make them look and function the way they do. And now that the world is increasingly dependent on technology, the demand for programmers will surely skyrocket.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 14 DAYS AGO