Brazil’s greenhouse gas emissions rose 9.5% in 2020 with Amazon deforestation -study

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s greenhouse gas emissions increased by 9.5% in 2020 largely due to increased deforestation in the Amazon during the second year of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s government, said a report published on Thursday by climate change experts. While most countries generated less carbon emissions during the...

