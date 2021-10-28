VCSEL Technology for Next Generation 3D Sensing Applications - Part 1

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), a startup that is working on solid-state lithium metal batteries for electric vehicles, saw its stock rise by about 17% over the last week (five trading days). The stock also remains up by about 21% over the last month (21 trading days). In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained about 6% over the past month. The gains come as Mobile Power Solutions, a third-party laboratory, tested QuantumScape’s single-layer cells, and noted that they met various necessary conditions that are relevant for EVs. The study also validated the performance that QuntumScape reported in its December 2020 Battery Showcase. Investors see this independent test as a positive for the secretive company, which hasn’t unveiled a prototype yet and seldom provides updates on its progress.

