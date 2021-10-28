CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hellish repetition' makes the 19th-century opera 'Orpheus In The Underworld' fun — and scary

By NPR
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere & Now music opinionator Fran Hoepfner joins host Scott Tong to...

www.wyomingpublicmedia.org

Related
WBUR

A Boston composer resurrects 19th-century ghost stories for Halloween

Halloween is upon us, and maybe you're looking for something a little scary to help get into the mood? Well, Boston composer Maria Finkelmeier has just the trick: some new, creepy music she conjured to honor a celebrated but relatively little-known 19th-century ghost story master. Finkelmeier recalls what raced through...
BOSTON, MA
wyomingpublicmedia.org

mastroKristo, 'A Ritual'

If you're one of the bleary-eyed millions who find falling asleep at night challenging, listen up. The forthcoming debut album by the Greek tea shop owner and woodworker Christos Parapagidis – who goes by mastroKristo – is a drowsy paean to all things nocturnal, including nodding off into peaceful slumber. The opening track, "A Ritual," with its softly swaying rhythm and bittersweet tune, could be the musical score to a dream, as if you've stumbled upon a ramshackle piano in a dimly lit attic. You can almost hear the dust pluming off the felt hammers as bells quietly trill and a bassoon murmurs in the corner. Even if you're getting your recommended eight hours in each night, mastroKristo's music is a welcome invitation to tranquil (head)spaces.
MUSIC
adafruit.com

What makes evil laughs scary?

“Laughter in humans signals enjoyment, and laughter that accompanies immoral and hurtful actions signal powerfully that the perpetrator enjoys their wrongdoing. Because evil laughter is a signal, it needs to be conspicuous and unambiguous,” he said. Jafar, the evil sorcerer in “Aladdin,” doesn’t just chuckle. His cackles express the glee...
TV & VIDEOS
inlander.com

Taking a cue from film noir, Inland Northwest Opera's all-new production of Orpheus and Eurydice explores grief and ambiguity

By the time the German composer Christoph Gluck debuted his Orpheus and Eurydice in 1762, the myth of Orpheus had been circulating for well over two millennia. To write an opera retelling the tale of the lyre-strumming poet wooing the beautiful nymph Eurydice and then losing her to the poisonous bite of a viper might have seemed a little redundant. And so Gluck chose for his entry point the fateful moment where one tragic episode ends and another begins.
THEATER & DANCE
wyomingpublicmedia.org

'Halaloween' showcases Muslim horror films

And finally today, it's Halloween. But instead of watching "The Shining" or "Psycho" for the millionth time, consider something new. Enter Halaloween, the Muslim horror film festival. ALIYAH KHAN: All of our films are set in the Muslim-majority world. They all have directors who identify as Muslim and that have...
RELIGION
Comments / 0

Community Policy