Blister Packing Machine Market by Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Shock wave therapy also called extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT) is a non-invasive treatment that is used in wide areas of medical field that includes physical therapy, orthopedics, cardiology, and urology. Shock wave therapy is an alternative treatment for orthopedic surgeries. The term extracorporeal signifies the external shock generation, and the resultant shock waves are then transmitted to the internal parts of the body via intermediate pads through the skin. Shock wave therapy is undertaken mainly by patients suffering from tendons and joints disorders. This therapy is known to perform very efficient mobility restoration and pain management. The shock wave therapy is carried out with the help of specialized devices called shock wave therapy devices. These devices intend to treat several indications that leads to chronic and acute pain and as well as helps to speed up the process of recovery within patients suffering from chronic and sub-chronic conditions of painful bones, spots, myoskeletal tissues and soft tissues. The shock wave therapy provides faster healing, revascularization and regeneration of the bones, ligaments and tendons.

