Some of you might reflexively be thinking that it is too early to talk about the title game, but the reality is that the field has effectively narrowed to 4 teams (with a couple of others—Texas and TCU—who technically are still in it, but would need to win out which is extremely unlikely). Those 4 teams are Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, both of which are undefeated in league play at 3-0, along with 3-1 Baylor and 3-1 Iowa State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO