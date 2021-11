Familiarity breeds contempt for Sarina Wiegman, who won’t need to send scouts far and wide to spy on England’s Euro 2022 opponents. The Lionesses have been drawn to play Northern Ireland, Norway and Austria in Group A, opening the tournament against the latter at Old Trafford on 6 July.The hosts were helpfully handed the easiest draw of Europe’s top four top-ranked teams at a glitzy ceremony in Manchester that featured live acts from Ellie Goulding and Ella Henderson.To borrow from a Goulding ballad, “anything can happen”, but England’s three opponents are nothing if not known quantities.Austria and Northern Ireland...

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO