The Shoremen have qualified for their first Centennial Conference Tournament appearance since 2016 and just the second in program history. With a 3-1 victory over McDaniel College on Senior Day, the men’s soccer team has clinched a spot in the Centennial Conference Tournament for just the second time in the program’s history. Washington College now improves to 10-4-1 overall and 5-2-1 in the Centennial. The team’s last conference appearance was in 2016.

CHESTERTOWN, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO