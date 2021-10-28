CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Ford’s Dividend Is Back, Stoking Optimism on Wall Street

stockxpo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Co. ’s stock jumped to its highest level in years following...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

Stocks Open Mixed After Wall Street Records

U.S. stocks were mixed at the opening a day after all three major indexes closed at record highs, as the Federal Reserve was set to begin its two-day policy meeting against a backdrop of sharpening inflation concerns. The S&P 500 rose 0.07% Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Dividend#Ford Motor Co
spectrumnews1.com

World shares advance on back of Wall Street rally

Stocks advanced in Europe and most of Asia on Monday, with Tokyo’s benchmark up 2.6% after the ruling Liberal Democrats won a stronger than expected majority in an election Sunday. The gains followed further milestones on Wall Street, where the three major indexes set records. Germany's DAX rose 0.6% to...
STOCKS
wardsauto.com

Restored Dividend Reflects Ford’s Improved Finances

Even though it expects only a modest improvement in production in the fourth quarter and through the first half of next year, Ford plans to reinstate dividends to shareholders, the company says. Reinstating regular quarterly dividends in the fourth quarter reflects the confidence in the company’s direction and the Ford+...
ECONOMY
Financial World

Wall St. collars corpulent gains as S&P 500, Nasdaq hit records on earnings optimism

On Thursday, all three major indices of Wall St. had eked out lofty gains with Wall Street bellwether S&P 500 alongside tech-heavy Nasdaq hitting record closures, mostly driven by the gains in Apple Inc and Amazon, while robust quarterly earnings’ results from heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar alongside drugmaker Merck & Co had calmed investors’ nerve following reveal of a weaker-than-anticipated US GDP growth in Q3, 2021.
STOCKS
seattlepi.com

Stocks end lower on Wall Street, easing back from records

Stocks faded in the last hour of trading and ended mostly lower Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average set their latest record highs. Several big technology companies posted solid gains, led by Microsoft, which reported a 24% surge in profits last quarter as its cloud computing business bounded ahead. The S&P 500 gave up 0.5% after shedding an early gain and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7%. The Nasdaq ended little changed. Encouraging earnings helped lift several companies, including McDonald’s. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.53%. Oil prices fell.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
elpasoinc.com

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2%...
STOCKS
CNBC

Ford to reinstate dividend in the fourth quarter

Ford Motor said it will reinstate its regular dividend in the fourth quarter, more than a year and a half after suspending the payments during the early days of the Covid pandemic. The fourth-quarter dividend of 10 cents per share on outstanding common and Class B stock will be paid...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Ford: strong Q3, dividend returns

Ford revenue, net income, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, cash flow. from operations, and adjusted free cash flow were all sharply higher from the second to the third quarter of 2021, as semiconductor availability improved and wholesale. vehicle shipments rose, compared with Q2. Third quarter revenue of $35.7bn nonetheless...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

The chip shortage constrained Ford's manufacturing again in the third quarter of 2021. Ford's sales were down in the U.S., China, and Europe because of tight inventories. But strong demand might have helped Ford deliver a good profit anyway. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will report its third-quarter results after the...
ECONOMY
sgbonline.com

Wall Street Reacts: VF Corp.’s Q222

Wall Street generally remained upbeat about VF Corp.’s prospects despite the company’s reported earnings and sales in its second quarter ended October 2 coming in slightly below consensus targets. Concerns include reigniting growth in China and Vans’ overall momentum. The report came out Friday morning and shares closed down $3.33,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Bounce Boosts Wall Street Optimism in Content Slate (But Stock Treads Water)

With Netflix reporting better-than-expected third-quarter subscriber growth late on Tuesday and forecasting stronger fourth-quarter momentum, analysts are updating their views on the streaming giant’s outlook. But after a recent stock bounce thanks to optimism that subscriber momentum was improving, thanks also to Squid Game, investors seemed to change tack and be happy to play the waiting game. After all, Netflix shares dropped slightly in early Wednesday trading, trending down 1.2 percent at $631.11 shortly after 10 a.m ET. Many on Wall Street liked what they saw and heard in the earnings update, and several analysts lifted their stock price targets. And the stock had...
TV & VIDEOS
stockxpo.com

Dow Briefly Jumps Above 36000, Finishes at Record

U.S. stocks continued a weekslong march higher on Monday, a display of investor confidence in the economy’s bumpy recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly jumped above 36000 for the first time, hitting 36009.74 in the first 15 minutes of trading. It was up 0.3% as of 4 p.m. ET, to about 35913.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy