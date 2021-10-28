Ford’s Dividend Is Back, Stoking Optimism on Wall Street

There's one thing more bullish than the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising to a record close -- the Dow Jones Transportation Average reaching a record at the same time. And an unnatural surge in Avis Budget's stock triggered a record breakout rally in the Dow transports
U.S. stocks were mixed at the opening a day after all three major indexes closed at record highs, as the Federal Reserve was set to begin its two-day policy meeting against a backdrop of sharpening inflation concerns. The S&P 500 rose 0.07% Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also...
Stock futures were mildly lower in early morning trading on Tuesday after the S&P 500 eked out a fresh record close Monday to kick off November. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 2 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both sat fractionally below the flatline.
Stocks advanced in Europe and most of Asia on Monday, with Tokyo’s benchmark up 2.6% after the ruling Liberal Democrats won a stronger than expected majority in an election Sunday. The gains followed further milestones on Wall Street, where the three major indexes set records. Germany's DAX rose 0.6% to...
Even though it expects only a modest improvement in production in the fourth quarter and through the first half of next year, Ford plans to reinstate dividends to shareholders, the company says. Reinstating regular quarterly dividends in the fourth quarter reflects the confidence in the company’s direction and the Ford+...
On Thursday, all three major indices of Wall St. had eked out lofty gains with Wall Street bellwether S&P 500 alongside tech-heavy Nasdaq hitting record closures, mostly driven by the gains in Apple Inc and Amazon, while robust quarterly earnings’ results from heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar alongside drugmaker Merck & Co had calmed investors’ nerve following reveal of a weaker-than-anticipated US GDP growth in Q3, 2021.
Stocks faded in the last hour of trading and ended mostly lower Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average set their latest record highs. Several big technology companies posted solid gains, led by Microsoft, which reported a 24% surge in profits last quarter as its cloud computing business bounded ahead. The S&P 500 gave up 0.5% after shedding an early gain and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7%. The Nasdaq ended little changed. Encouraging earnings helped lift several companies, including McDonald’s. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.53%. Oil prices fell.
Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2%...
DETROIT — Ford Motor nearly doubled Wall Street's earnings expectations and slightly beat revenue projections for the third quarter, leading the automaker to increase its annual guidance for the second time this year. Here's how Ford performed versus what Wall Street expected based on average analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
Ford Motor said it will reinstate its regular dividend in the fourth quarter, more than a year and a half after suspending the payments during the early days of the Covid pandemic. The fourth-quarter dividend of 10 cents per share on outstanding common and Class B stock will be paid...
Ford revenue, net income, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, cash flow. from operations, and adjusted free cash flow were all sharply higher from the second to the third quarter of 2021, as semiconductor availability improved and wholesale. vehicle shipments rose, compared with Q2. Third quarter revenue of $35.7bn nonetheless...
The chip shortage constrained Ford's manufacturing again in the third quarter of 2021. Ford's sales were down in the U.S., China, and Europe because of tight inventories. But strong demand might have helped Ford deliver a good profit anyway. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will report its third-quarter results after the...
Wall Street generally remained upbeat about VF Corp.’s prospects despite the company’s reported earnings and sales in its second quarter ended October 2 coming in slightly below consensus targets. Concerns include reigniting growth in China and Vans’ overall momentum. The report came out Friday morning and shares closed down $3.33,...
With Netflix reporting better-than-expected third-quarter subscriber growth late on Tuesday and forecasting stronger fourth-quarter momentum, analysts are updating their views on the streaming giant’s outlook. But after a recent stock bounce thanks to optimism that subscriber momentum was improving, thanks also to Squid Game, investors seemed to change tack and be happy to play the waiting game.
After all, Netflix shares dropped slightly in early Wednesday trading, trending down 1.2 percent at $631.11 shortly after 10 a.m ET.
Many on Wall Street liked what they saw and heard in the earnings update, and several analysts lifted their stock price targets. And the stock had...
U.S. stocks continued a weekslong march higher on Monday, a display of investor confidence in the economy’s bumpy recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly jumped above 36000 for the first time, hitting 36009.74 in the first 15 minutes of trading. It was up 0.3% as of 4 p.m. ET, to about 35913.
