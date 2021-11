‘Tis the season to dim the lights, eat your kids Halloween candy, and scare the absolute crap out of yourself with a good horror game. Sure, watching a scary movie can be fun, but there’s something to be said about actively participating in one that’s just so much better. Horror video games are pretty much like horror movies, only you’re the one in control and you’re the one putting on that brave face while taking on all sorts of nightmarish creatures. You’re also the one making terrible choices just like those frustrating horror movie characters you wish you could scream at and tell them what to do.

