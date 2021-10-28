Sheriff: Kansas man accused of online child sex crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally shot by Topeka police in September 2017 has filed a federal lawsuit against the city seeking $10 million. The parents of Dominique White are also asking for $4.790 to cover the cost of his funeral. Topeka authorities cleared officers Justin Mackey and Michael Cruse of criminal wrongdoing after the shooting.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO