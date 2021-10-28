CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of online child sex crime

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSAGE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are conducting an investigation regarding the online solicitation of a child by an adult. On...

Great Bend Post

U.S. Marshals help capture Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. On October 2, police were dispatched to a disturbance with shots fired near 8th and Fillmore in Topeka, according to Lt. Kelvin Johnson. Officers arrived and met with several people in the area and located one...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas man swung pipe at officer during arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with an alleged assault on a 79-year-old victim. Just before 9a.m. Monday, police responded to a disturbance at a home in the 700 Block of North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police determined that...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Police: Kan. man accused of fraudulent use of credit card

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged computer crime and have made an arrest. On Friday, police arrested 32-year-0ld Tyler D. Chalfant of Atchison. He is being held on requested charges of unlawful use of a financial card, computer crimes and theft in connection to the fraudulent use of a...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Family of man killed by police sues Topeka for $10 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally shot by Topeka police in September 2017 has filed a federal lawsuit against the city seeking $10 million. The parents of Dominique White are also asking for $4.790 to cover the cost of his funeral. Topeka authorities cleared officers Justin Mackey and Michael Cruse of criminal wrongdoing after the shooting.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/2)

BOOKED: Sharr E. Hamby on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond of $20,000.00 cash or surety. BOOKED: Gisela Chavez on a revocation of bond on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a cash surety bond of $1000.00. BOOKED: David J. Adams on BTDC warrant for...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police arrest 2 suspects for robbery at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a residential robbery and have suspects in custody. Just beforee 3a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 100 block of SW Western in Topeka in reference a residential robbery to an individual that had just occurred, according to. Police Lt. Kelvin Johnson. Officers met...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Suspect used fake information to buy $37,000 car in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged forgery and identity theft in Manhattan. Just after 1p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 3100 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Robbins Motor Company reported an unknown male...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Trick or Treat: 15-year-olds jailed for Kansas robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teenagers in connection with a home robbery on Halloween. Just after 11:00 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 200 block of SW Gage on a report of a robbery that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Kelvin Johnson. The victim...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (11/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/2) At 6:53 a.m. an accident was reported at MM 166 on NW K-96 Highway in Albert. At 7:19 a.m. an accident was reported at 767 N. US 281 Highway in Hoisington. Injury Accident. At 8:53 a.m. an accident was reported in the 700...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Fatal crash: Kansas man was driving 90 mph in 40 mph zone

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for causing a crash earlier this year that killed a grandmother and injured her 6-month-old grandson. Josiah Coleman, 23, Leavenworth County was sentenced Thursday to 77 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas woman who died in crash on Halloween

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal Halloween crash have identified the victim as 38-year-old Clenea Meairs of Wichita, according Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 6p.m. Sunday, a Dodge truck was southbound Seneca at 63rd Street South in south Wichita. As the the truck traveled though the intersection with...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

