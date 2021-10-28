Watch our Explore Outdoors special report here

Air. Land. Sea. Space? It’s difficult to find a wristwatch that can seamlessly move between all of those environments, survive the varying conditions, and still offer everything you’d need to get by. Well, beyond keeping track of the time, anyway. And maybe you’ll never find a watch that can handle all of those places — the cold and vacuous reaches of zero gravity are not a likely candidate here — but you can certainly find something durable, stylish, and valuable. That’s precisely the concept behind Citizen’s Promaster watch collection, which has been around for more than 30 years. That’s right, for over 3 decades, Promaster watches have accompanied adventurers and explorers on many thrilling journeys all over the world. Thanks to Citizen’s proprietary, and absolutely fantastic, Eco-Drive technology, the watches are powered merely by light and never need a battery. Imagine never needing to replace a watch battery ever again?

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO