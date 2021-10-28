CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Watch our Explore Outdoors special report here

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time of year is a good time to start planning some trips. Each week KCRA 3’s Mike TeSelle...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Watch new ‘Outdoor Colorado’ segment

Living in Colorado, it’s no secret we are spoiled with beautiful scenery — and the outdoors! There’s so much to see and do, and you can catch a glimpse into all of it on a new series called ‘Outdoor Colorado’. Join Multimedia Journalist Arran Andersen at 4 p.m. on KDVR and 7 p.m. on KWGN starting Thursday, Oct. 28 to watch his ‘Outdoor Colorado’ segments.
COLORADO STATE
themanual.com

Every Reason Why the Citizen Promaster Is the Perfect Watch for the Outdoors

Air. Land. Sea. Space? It’s difficult to find a wristwatch that can seamlessly move between all of those environments, survive the varying conditions, and still offer everything you’d need to get by. Well, beyond keeping track of the time, anyway. And maybe you’ll never find a watch that can handle all of those places — the cold and vacuous reaches of zero gravity are not a likely candidate here — but you can certainly find something durable, stylish, and valuable. That’s precisely the concept behind Citizen’s Promaster watch collection, which has been around for more than 30 years. That’s right, for over 3 decades, Promaster watches have accompanied adventurers and explorers on many thrilling journeys all over the world. Thanks to Citizen’s proprietary, and absolutely fantastic, Eco-Drive technology, the watches are powered merely by light and never need a battery. Imagine never needing to replace a watch battery ever again?
LIFESTYLE
Herald & Review

Brown: Watching the weather part of enjoying the outdoors

Our Midwest climate is ever changing, but it’s always been that way. Not sure about global warming, but change is constant and it does impact both the flora and the fauna. Hot, cold, rainy, dry and for the most part the wind is relentless. The role it plays is misunderstood by most but anglers and hunters know it all too well.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Williston Daily Herald

Our Outdoors: That One Gun

For an uplander, there’s nothing more reassuring than a trusted shotgun. For me, it remains a super light 20 gauge that shoulders easily, swings smoothly, and more often than not, connects with my target. The familiar crook between trigger guard and checkered wood grip where my hand tenses up as a bird rises and the smooth section which cradles my cheek to the stock on the mount feels as natural as my face hitting the pillow after a long day.
LIFESTYLE
wfxrtv.com

Exploring Virginia’s gems: WFXR launches new Outdoors Bound series

The great outdoors is an important part of Virginia and the people who live there. WFXR is committed to bringing you the best in outdoor news and activities happening right in your backyard. Whether it’s fishing, hunting, hiking, wildlife watching, mountain biking, boating, paddling, or any of the dozens of...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Southern

Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Enjoying our 'golden years'

Beau, our golden retriever, turned 12 on Oct. 10. Somewhere in the past two weeks I’ve had an epiphany, Beau and I are going through our “golden years” together. In fact, at this juncture, it seems our development, err deterioration, is on the same pace. In many ways, Beau is...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Deer Rule the World: The Latest Digital Edition of Outdoor Life Is Here

I’m not much of a record-keeper when it comes to hunting. I have no idea how many ducks I shot last year. I’ve never had any of my bucks or bulls officially scored. I can’t remember the last time I put a tape measure to a turkey spur. After all, you can’t measure the things I’m really after, like the joy, hope, awe, frustration, and heartbreak of hunting.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Report#Outdoors
thurstontalk.com

Explore the Natural Wildlife of Thurston County With Bird-Watching

The Pacific Northwest is known for its breathtaking greenery and abundant wildlife. For many local residents, bird-watching has become a favorite year-round hobby to connect more with nature and experience all that Thurston County has to offer. Ashlynn Strode is an avid birder and shares her favorite places and aspects of this unique hobby. You can explore everything nature has to offer in Thurston County through bird-watching.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Special Report: Dubrovnik

Watch my special report on this UNESCO World Heritage location with a few hidden gems we discovered along the way. Press play on my “stairs of shame” photo to watch the report!
EUROPE
Hays Post

Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Boo at the Zoo

Well, it’s trick-or-treat time again, in fact, by the time you’re reading this, it will be over. In my day, living in the country, harmless pranks were just expected, like putting live pigeons into neighbor’s mailboxes and the annual toilet paper blanketing of someone’s front lawn in the middle of the night (which today might just get you arrested for blatant waste of valuable property or something.)
KANSAS STATE
visitmercercounty.com

Explorations

SMALL TOWNS ARE OUR SPECIALTY. Tour historic Bramwell, a quaint community that, during the height of the coal industry, was home to more millionaires per capita than anywhere in the nation. The Victorian-style homes still line the brick streets on what is known as “Millionaire Row.” Go on a self-guided walk or book a spot during the spring or Christmas tours to take a peek inside the homes. Explore all of our tiny towns and find out how history shaped our part of Almost Heaven.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
tulane.edu

Our Favorite Outdoor Spots in NOLA

I think fall has arrived! We’re looking at temperatures in the 70’s and even the 60’s over the coming days! It will be a great reprieve from the normal heat and humidity we’ve been working with since the summer. We’ve had tastes of this cooler weather, but it seems like it is here to stay.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
capecodtimes.com

Outside all year: Nature Explorers Preschool is part of a growing trend in outdoor schools

CUMMAQUID — The preschool classroom inside the main building at Mass Audubon's Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary is warm and cozy — and usually empty. The real Nature Explorers Preschool classroom is outdoors, in an open space ringed by trees and bushes, where stumps take the place of classroom chairs, a “mud” kitchen invites students to fill pots and pans with soil and child-sized animal costumes hang on a rustic wooden gate.
EDUCATION
Only In Washington

Here Is The Single Most Beautiful Washington Covered Bridge To Explore This Fall

Fall is such a magical time of year in Washington. From our pumpkin patches to our Halloween attractions and spooky events, this is a lively season here in the Evergreen State. And when it comes to fall foliage, we’re especially lucky. Our autumn hues start early in the season, and they linger well into November. […] The post Here Is The Single Most Beautiful Washington Covered Bridge To Explore This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
newsdakota.com

Our Outdoors: Little Challenges

The author’s friend found success on a small stretch of habitat, doubling up on this pair of rooster pheasants in the wind. Simonson Photo. When it comes to the outdoors, I’m not a huge traveler. I find contentment and more importantly, excitement, close to home with the opportunities I have...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy