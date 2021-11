The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, spoke out ahead of Game 3 in the World Series to address the use of a term they find problematic. In a statement published Thursday, the animal rights organization said the term "bullpen" — indicating where relief pitchers warm up their throwing arms before entering a game — "references the holding area where terrified bulls are kept before slaughter" and should be removed from the language of baseball.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO