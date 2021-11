Consumer goods giant Unilever has reported a rise in sales for the past quarter as it was boosted by price hikes.However, the Marmite and Ben & Jerry’s manufacturer also warned it has seen “strongly elevated” levels of cost inflation and expects this to continue into next year.Alan Jope, chief executive officer of the company, nevertheless held firm on the group’s profit guidance despite rising costs.He added: “We have and will continue to respond across our categories and markets, taking appropriate pricing action and implementing a range of productivity measures to offset increased costs.“We continue to expect that we will deliver...

