Mario Party Superstars Video Review

Watch the latest, action-packed Battlefield 2042 trailer for a look at gameplay from Battlefield Portal, the multiplayer experience that allows you to discover battles from the past, present, and future as well as create and change the rules of war. Battlefield Portal lets you replay the reimagined classics, Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3 - or deploy on these timeless maps with the modern arsenal and content of Battlefield 2042. Battlefield 2042 is made up of three distinct multiplayer experiences which include the aforementioned Battlefield Portal, as well as All-Out Warfare which features the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and Battlefield Hazard Zone which brings a tense, squad-focused survival experience. Adapt and overcome on dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal. Battlefield 2042 launches on November 19, 2021 with early access starting November 12, 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 HOURS AGO