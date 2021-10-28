CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mario Party Superstars Video Review

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMario Party Superstars is more than just a collection of excellent...

www.ign.com

nintendowire.com

Guide – All 100 mini-games in Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars is bringing back five Nintendo 64-era boards, but for its mini-game collection, it’s a much bigger bash! 100 of these remastered interludes will be featured in Superstars, and we’re keeping track of which ones are invited. Read on for the full list of Mario Party Superstars mini-games...
gamepur.com

Woody Woods Board Guide – Mario Party Superstars

Woody Woods is the lone Mario Party 3 board to appear in Mario Party Superstars at launch. As you might expect, the location is in a wooded area with a lot of wildlife roaming around. If you played and enjoyed the original in Mario Party 3, you will be excited to see it is back. For the newcomers, here is what you have to look forward to. Here is everything you need to know about Woody Woods in Mario Party Superstars.
gamepur.com

Horror Land Board Guide – Mario Party Superstars

Horror Land has made a spooky return in Mario Party Superstars after debuting in Mario Party 2. Back then, the superstar’s objective was to take out the evil wizard version of Bowser, but it seems the locale is still quite haunted and filled with ghosts all these years later. If you are giving it a try for the first time, here is what you need to know.
IGN

Battlefield 2042 - Battlefield Portal Gameplay Trailer

Watch the latest, action-packed Battlefield 2042 trailer for a look at gameplay from Battlefield Portal, the multiplayer experience that allows you to discover battles from the past, present, and future as well as create and change the rules of war. Battlefield Portal lets you replay the reimagined classics, Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3 - or deploy on these timeless maps with the modern arsenal and content of Battlefield 2042. Battlefield 2042 is made up of three distinct multiplayer experiences which include the aforementioned Battlefield Portal, as well as All-Out Warfare which features the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and Battlefield Hazard Zone which brings a tense, squad-focused survival experience. Adapt and overcome on dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal. Battlefield 2042 launches on November 19, 2021 with early access starting November 12, 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mario Party#Nintendo Switch
IGN

Fortnite: Minty Legends Pack - Official Trailer

The Fortnite Minty Legends Pack includes 10 items, including three twists on popular Fortnite characters. These skins include Fresh Aura, Minty Bomber, and Skellemint Oro. The Minty Legends Pack features three Back Blings, and three spearing Pickaxes. The pack also comes with 1,000 V-Bucks. The Fortnite Minty Legends Pack is now available digitally and physically. Digital copies are available on all platforms, whereas physical copies can be purchased for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

Swords of Legends Online: The Forbidden Court - Teaser Trailer

Take a peek at update 1.1, the Forbidden Court, in this latest trailer for the MMORPG, Swords of Legends Online. The Forbidden Court update brings a new story update, a brand-new zone and accompanying questlines integral to the ongoing story, two new PvP modes, two new raids, and more. The Forbidden Court update arrives later in November 2021.
IGN

Zero RC Shop

This guide will help you complete the Zero RC Shop Missions within GTA: San Andreas. The guide will cover what each mission entails, provide several tips and tricks to help complete them, and the rewards available for doing so. Upon completing this guide, you will be one step closer to that elusive 100% completion rating! This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition for Xbox, PC and PS5.
IGN

Nintendo Switch N64 Controllers Seemingly Sold Out Until 2022

The Nintendo Switch N64 controller released in conjunction with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will seemingly remain sold out until 2022 in the US. After selling out quickly following release late last month, the US Nintendo Store now displays a notice saying, "More controllers will be available in 2022." It's not clear if that applies worldwide – while also sold out in the UK, that regional store doesn't include the same notice.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

Dawn of the Monsters - Official Announcement Trailer

Publisher Wayforward and developer 13AM Games have revealed Dawn of the Monsters, a giant-monster fighting game in which you'll inadvertently wreck the city of New Toronto in "devastating Kaiju combat." It features two-player co-op and is due out in early 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).
IGN

Crusader Blade Mod - Launch Trailer

Crusader Blade is a mod that combines Mount & Blade II and Crusader Kings III mechanics. You'll need to own both Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord and Crusader Kings III to install and use the mod. Check out the launch trailer for a look at how it works. Crusader Blade is a free mod, available through Itch.io.
IGN

Galaxy Trucker Board Game Review

Back in 2007, when the original Galaxy Trucker came out, real-time tabletop games were still a novelty. As a result, the novel ship-building system it used where everyone grabbed tiles from the same pile and raced to finish first, made it a big hit. As time went on, however, the...
IGN

Dawn of the Monsters Gameplay and Details Revealed

Publisher WayForward (also known as the beloved developer behind games like Contra 4, Duck Tales Remastered, and A Boy and His Blob) is partnering with developer 13AM Games on Dawn of the Monsters, a new co-op brawler in which you get to play as a Kaiju who stands up to other giant monsters and inadvertently trashes the fully destructible fictional city of New Toronto in the process. It is due out in the first half of 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN

Animaniacs Season 2 Video Review

Animaniacs Season 2 debuts on Hulu on Nov. 5. Spoiler-free review by Jesse Schedeen. The second season of Hulu's Animaniacs revival is just as silly and entertaining as the first. Season 2 even makes a few small improvements over the first, with less reliance on stale political humor and more variety in terms of settings. That said, the fairly rigid structure of the series is beginning to weigh things down. If the series isn't going to focus on as wide a cast of characters as its predecessor, then it should at least take more storytelling chances or try to establish a more coherent narrative.
IGN

Session - New Update Teaser Trailer

Take a look at what's coming in an update for the skateboarding game, Session, including a new location with the Jerome Avenue Banks New York skate spot, three new skaters, and more. The Session update arrives in February 2022. Session is currently available in Early Access on Steam and Xbox consoles.
IGN

Spider-Man's Final Boss Battle Was Improved by Desire to Avoid Crunch, Insomniac CEO Says

Insomniac Games' spectacular 2018 game Spider-Man was originally meant to end with the hero and Doctor Octopus fighting all across New York City. Insomniac CEO Ted Price revealed the original boss fight plans at last week's Develop: Brighton conference per GamesIndustry.biz. But the scope of the finale the studio envisioned couldn't be realized without resorting to crunch, which would clash with the company's goals of increasing employee wellbeing and reducing burnout.
IGN

Far Cry 6 Wiki Guide

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Bullseye Unique Bow, including how to get it, where to find it, and what its mod loadout is. To find every Unique Weapon, be sure to visit our Unique Weapons Locations, or cut...
IGN

Halo Infinite Multiplayer: 'Streets' Gameplay - Strongholds - IGN First

Check out a full match of Strongholds mode gameplay on 'Streets', the latest multiplayer map announced for Halo Infinite. A reminder that Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer mode is due out on December 8 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, and that IGN is doing exclusive coverage on Halo Infinite all November long as part of our IGN First "cover story" initiative.
IGN

Battlefield Portal Explainer Reveals an Absurd Amount of Customisation

EA and DICE have offered an in-depth look at how Battlefield Portal, the create-your-own-Battlefield-experience tool that will be available in Battlefield 2042, works. The details reveal just how flexible the system is, from allowing faithful recreations of fan favourites such as Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3, to Frankenstein-like mashups that bring in weapons, rules, and maps from multiple different legacy games.
IGN

Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed to the Second Half of 2022

As a part of its second-quarter earnings announcement today, Take-Two Interactive announced that Firaxis' upcoming Marvel strategy game, Marvel's Midnight Suns, is being delayed into the second half of next year. This isn't a massive bump as the Midnight Suns was previously planned for March 2022. Now, it's looking at...
