That’s No Gamecube! It’s A GamecubePC

The Pixel 6 Is The Best Of Breed But Very Hard To Find. The rarity of new hardware is nothing new right now and of course affects the new Pixel 6 but that is not the only challenge as there are only a dozen countries you can even hope to find it for sale in. If you can find it for a reasonable price, which should be $599 for the Pixel 6 and $899 for the Pixel 6 Pro, you will get your hands on what Ars Technica calls “the One True Flagship of the Android ecosystem.“

CELL PHONES ・ 23 HOURS AGO