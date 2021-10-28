CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Review: Disneyland’s Beauty and the Beast-themed Red Rose Taverne

By Guy Selga Jr.
touringplans.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Rose Taverne is a quick service restaurant located in Fantasyland in Disneyland. We first reviewed this Beauty and the Beast-themed eatery back in 2017 when it opened. It’s been four long years and a few menu changes since then, so it’s time to revisit it and take a look at...

touringplans.com

Comments / 0

Related
touringplans.com

Fried Chicken Paradise, Disneyland Plaza Inn Review

Plaza Inn is a quick service restaurant located on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Its most famous dish by far is the fried chicken meal, which is many people’s favorite meal in all of Disneyland. According to TouringPlans.com and Unofficial Guide to Disneyland readers, Plaza Inn is the second highest rated restaurant in Disneyland park, with 93% of readers giving it a thumbs up. In this post we’ll take a look at its entrees, and see if there’s been any significant downgrades since the park reopened earlier this year.
ANAHEIM, CA
touringplans.com

Review: Jolly Holiday Bakery, Disneyland’s Most Popular Quick Service Restaurant

Jolly Holiday Bakery is a quick service restaurant located on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland in Anaheim, California. This Mary Poppins themed bakery offers up pastries, sandwiches, an assortment of coffee drinks, and some wonderful seasonal items throughout the year. Jolly Holiday holds the distinction of being the highest rated quick service restaurant in Disneyland with TouringPlans.com and Unofficial Guide to Disneyland readers. It currently has a 94% thumbs up rating, which just beats its neighbor across the street, Plaza Inn at 93%. Today we’ll take a look at it’s menu and see if it deserves its place at the top.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Park#Beauty And The Beast#Theme Park#Food Drink#Disneyland S Beauty#French#Red Rose Taverne
disneyfoodblog.com

Ka-Chow! The ‘Cars’-Themed Hotel at Disneyland Paris Reopened Today!

The Hotel Santa Fe at Disneyland Paris is one of six Disney hotels on property and is themed after the Cars franchise!. Today, there was a great development for the Hotel Santa Fe, which has been closed since last year. The Disneyland Paris Ambassador announced that the Hotel Santa Fe...
LIFESTYLE
Marietta Daily Journal

Disney’s Beauty & the Beast Musical at Campbell High School

Campbell High School’s Drama Department will present Disney’s Beauty and the Beast musical from Nov. 11-13 at 7 p.m. in the newly constructed Campbell Performing Arts Center. Guests can enjoy a dinner theatre experience on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. where they can dine with cast members, tour the new...
SMYRNA, GA
touringplans.com

The Effects of Early Theme Park Entry

Early Theme Park Entry is a relatively new perk offered to all on-site guests at Walt Disney World. In this case, on-site includes WDW resorts as well as several third-party owned resorts. You can check the list here, or you can book your travel with the TouringPlans Travel Agents to make sure you get this perk. It’s a descendant of the old Extra Magic Hours where resort guests could get into one park one hour early each day. That, of course, messed with crowds a bit. So Early Theme Park Entry allows all on-site guests the opportunity to get into every park 30 minutes before official park opening. Sounds great, right? And anecdotally we’ve found that it’s great. But we’re TouringPlans, and we won’t call something great until we have the data, okay?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDW News Today

Hours Now Available for Disneyland Resort Theme Parks Through December 13

Operating hours have been released for Disneyland Resort through December 13. We previously reported on hours through November 16. Disneyland Park will open at 8:00 a.m. daily in November and December 1 – 13. It is scheduled to close at midnight November 17 – 29 and most days December 1 – 13. It will close at 7:00 p.m. on November 30, December 7, and December 9 (for Disney Merriest Nites). It will close at 10:00 p.m. on December 2.
TRAVEL
thekingdominsider.com

Review of Halloween Eats and Treats at Disneyland

It’s officially Halloween time Insiders! If you’re in the park today and want a last chance to try all the amazing seasonal food and treats but don’t know where to start, I was able to try a handful of items while in the parks and have put this review together so you can see what’s worth trying and what I think you can pass up. There are so many items in the parks to try and it’s just about impossible to try them all. Don’t miss the chance to try what you can before the Halloween season is over!
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
614now.com

Rose-themed bubble tea spot opens in Hilliard

A new boba option has arrived in Hilliard. On Oct. 15, Rose Bubble Tea opened at 2135 Hilliard-Rome Rd. According to owner Jihan Ali, the spot has been more popular than initially anticipated, with lines stretching out the door. The new storefront doubles down on the rose theme from its...
HILLIARD, OH
westbendnews.net

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BY CCBANKS PRODUCTIONS

CCBanks Productions’ cast of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast invites you all to “Be Our Guest” this November 5, 6, and 7 at the Huber Opera House in Hicksville, Ohio. On Friday and Saturday, the magic begins at 6pm with a celebration dinner that includes prime rib and baked potatoes! Not only will you enjoy an amazing meal, but you will also get a chance to get up close and personal with your favorite Beauty and the Beast characters! After your meet and greet, sit back and relax and enjoy a spectacular performance with a cast of incredible local talent! Sunday will be a show-only matinee performance starting at 2pm. Call (419) 506-1085 for more information.
HICKSVILLE, OH
touringplans.com

Trick or Treat Special: A Halloween Trip to the DISNEY OUTLET STORE

As the saying goes “Never Say Never,” and despite ending our 8 year monthly run into the Disney Outlet Stores this past June, we decided that now – more than ever – our long suffering readers deserved a treat this Halloween. So for you, Dear Reader, we are going to once again head back into the scariest place we know… the Disney Character Warehouse stores in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
touringplans.com

What We’re Talking About: Lightyear, Main Street Electrical Parade, & More

What We’re Talking About – Disney and Universal Orlando News and Rumors. The Disneyland Resort raised most daily ticket prices this week. Prices jumped 3% to 8%, with standard daily parking rates going up by 20%. The parks last raised ticket prices in February of 2020, shortly before the parks closed for 13 months due to the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

Dealing with Disney Disappointment

We’ve all been there: you’re primed and ready for an amazing vacation and something goes wrong. Maybe your flight is delayed and you miss something you had planned for arrival day, or you get sick and feel miserable while you’re there, or the weather is horrible and you have to stay inside. It’s so disappointing!
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

Snackability Rankings: Animal Kingdom Lands

All good things must come to an end – even snacks! After ranking the lands throughout Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios the past few weeks, based solely on their snackability, I have finally arrived at Walt Disney World’s fourth and final theme park: Animal Kingdom. I believe Animal Kingdom...
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

Disneyland Bengal Barbecue: Here Be the Meats

Bengal Barbecue is a quick service restaurant in Disneyland‘s Adventureland. Its menu is made up of meats and veggies all served on skewers. The intoxicating aroma of grilled meats waft through Adventureland, making it one of the only Disneyland restaurants you’ll smell before you see. Does the taste match the tantalizing scents? Keep reading to find out.
RESTAURANTS
touringplans.com

Here’s How to Celebrate Every Day in November at Walt Disney World

November is a great month, filled with well-known holidays and seasonal observances that begin during its thirty days. It’s a good month for taking a pause, some time to smile and think about something you may especially appreciate or – as cheesy as it sounds – be thankful for. And it seems to us that if you’re at WDW, you’ve got LOTS that fall into that category!
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

Should You Make Lunch Reservations at Walt Disney World?

My family is planning a big trip to Walt Disney World over the holidays. In strategizing our plans, my oldest daughter and I have gotten into a kerfuffle about the wisdom of making table service lunch reservations. For the record, I am in the pro lunch reservation camp (for this trip) and she is in the anti lunch reservation camp (for this trip), but there are pros and cons to either philosophy. Let’s break it down so you can decide what’s best for your family.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy