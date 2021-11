McDonald's undoubtedly one of the biggest names in food. With over 39,000 locations in almost 100 countries, it should come as no surprise that their annual revenue is sky high, valued at a whopping $19 billion dollars (via Statista). Luckily for the rest of us, who can only dream of touching that much money, McDonald's is no stranger to giving back. The chain provides tuition assistance to employees pursuing college degrees, gives scholarships to AAPI, Latinx, and Black students, and helps families with sick children at their Ronald McDonald Houses, just to name a few good deeds.

