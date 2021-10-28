CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want No One To See Your Wedding Dress? Buy This!

By Morty
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavids Bridal has teamed up with Busch Beer to create the ultimate invisible wedding dress! The Camouflage...

In recent years, Busch Light has hitched itself to weddings, with promotions ranging from sponsoring ceremonies in the great outdoors to ordaining a “Busch Guy” to do officiating. The brand has already been selling wedding T-shirts as part of this love fest, so perhaps its latest fashion extension -- outdoorsy wedding dresses available through a tie-in with David’s Bridal -- should come as no surprise.
Busch Light has long been focused on helping fans celebrate the things in life that really matter, specifically in the wedding sector. The brand is once again helping consumers enjoy their special day with the launch of new branded wedding formal wear. To complete the feat, Busch Light joined forces with David's Bridal to launch the 'Busching' bride.
