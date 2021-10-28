GRAINS-Wheat futures hit multiyear highs; corn firm, soy weak

CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected after the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract retreated from its highest in nearly nine years on Tuesday. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat firmed during the overnight trading session but turned lower after hitting resistance around the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 4 cents at $7.87-1/2 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat dropped 5-1/4 cents to $7.93, and MGEX December spring wheat fell 5-3/4 cents to $10.69-3/4. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures following wheat lower, but losses kept in check as market waits for weekly U.S. Energy Information Administration data on ethanol production. * December corn last traded down 2-1/2 cents at $5.70-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Downturn in crude oil prices weighs on soybeans along with expectations of a big U.S. crop estimate in U.S. Agriculture Department's upcoming World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates report. * Traders watching to see if benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract could break out of its trading range between the contract's 10-day and 40-day moving averages. * January soybeans were last off 2 cents at $12.54-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by David Holmes)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO