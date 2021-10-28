CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Wheat futures hit multiyear highs; corn firm, soy weak

 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied to multiyear highs on Thursday with concerns about tight global supplies and strong export demand fueling the gains. MGEX spring wheat hit its highest level since June 2011 on expectations that overseas buyers will soon begin looking to the United States to...

www.agriculture.com

MarketWatch

Oil prices extend losses as API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 29, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 552,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 573,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 882,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended losses into the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.27 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $83.91 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn, Winter Wheat Step Back

One day after all three U.S. wheats made new contract highs Monday, December Minneapolis wheat held steady, while the two winter wheat contracts pulled back. December soybean meal posted an unexpected gain of $8.10, continuing to reassert its value after five months of persistent selling. December corn closed down 6...
Cheddar News

U.S. Propane Market's Dire Winter Outlook

The U.S. propane market is headed for 'armageddon' this winter, according to the research firm, IHS Markit Ltd. Residential propane prices nationwide are currently at their highest level for the month of October since 2011. It comes amid soaring demand and as the energy source is in short supply. This all could lead to some regions experiencing shortages before winter ends. President and CEO of Suburban Propane Michael Stivala joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures slip amid export demand doubts

CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures slipped on Tuesday, as uncertainty over Chinese pork demand continued and animal weights were expected to increase on cooling U.S. temperatures, analysts said. Meanwhile, Chicago's cattle futures firmed a bit on Tuesday, amid steady slaughter rates and market expectations...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat dips for 2nd session, strong global demand curbs losses

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a second session on Wednesday as the market's rally to its highest level since 2012 prompted heavy selling, although tightening global supplies and strong demand capped losses. Corn lost more ground while soybeans eased after closing higher on Tuesday. "New...
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Nov. 2

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 120.9 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Nov. 2) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 120.9 78.0 18.7 11.6 14.6 36.0 2.9 4.6 Crop, as of same date 134.1 87.6 22.1 11.1 12.7 30.5 2.7 4.0 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 44.5 27.8 7.9 2.2 9.1 0.9 1.6 2.8 hectares Harvested area, as of 45.9 28.9 8.2 2.2 8.0 0.8 1.4 2.4 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 18.0 million hectares compared to 18.8 million hectares on Nov. 2, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Marrow)
Houston Chronicle

Oil driller Diamondback braces for 10% price shock in shale sector

Shale driller Diamondback Energy Inc. is bracing for a 10 percent jump in costs next year amid supply-chain snarls rippling through the oil industry. Although oilfield-service companies have been up front about the squeeze they’re feeling from higher labor and material costs, the explorers that hire them have been largely mum -- until Diamondback dropped a bombshell on a Tuesday morning conference call.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat futures extend retreat from 2012 high

CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures slid on profit-taking on Wednesday, traders said, after prices climbed this week to their highest level since 2012 on tightening world supplies and robust demand. Losses also hit the corn market, which retreated after rising on Tuesday to its...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn, soybeans steady to down 2 cents; wheat down 4-8 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected after the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract retreated from its highest in nearly nine years on Tuesday. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat firmed during the overnight trading session but turned lower after hitting resistance around the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 4 cents at $7.87-1/2 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat dropped 5-1/4 cents to $7.93, and MGEX December spring wheat fell 5-3/4 cents to $10.69-3/4. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures following wheat lower, but losses kept in check as market waits for weekly U.S. Energy Information Administration data on ethanol production. * December corn last traded down 2-1/2 cents at $5.70-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Downturn in crude oil prices weighs on soybeans along with expectations of a big U.S. crop estimate in U.S. Agriculture Department's upcoming World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates report. * Traders watching to see if benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract could break out of its trading range between the contract's 10-day and 40-day moving averages. * January soybeans were last off 2 cents at $12.54-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by David Holmes)
CHICAGO, IL
wtvbam.com

Oil falls after China releases reserves of gasoline, diesel

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Monday after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4. China released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in...
Agriculture Online

Inflation tops all market news, analyst says

In the past two weeks, the December corn futures market has added 40¢ per bushel, with Dec wheat up 52¢, and Mnpls wheat up a $1. Inflation is a big, big deal in markets - and there has been a lot of talk about it lately. Inflation has gone from...
Agriculture Online

Wheat market braces for overbought, technical reversal, analyst says

The wheat market may have started a badly needed technical correction and could see a setback from the lofty price levels seen recently. U.S. winter wheat crop conditions are well below normal, and the five-day forecast is mostly dry except for some decent rains in Oklahoma. The six- to 10-day outlook looks a little wetter today compared with yesterday, and this may be seen as a bearish development. The eight- to 14-day model shows normal temps and above-normal precipitation for Kansas and north. Winter wheat rated good/excellent is 45% and poor/very poor is 21%. Current G/EX is 7% below the 10-year average and P/VP is 9% above.
rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing

Canadian heavy crude's price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing. Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulfur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West...
kiwaradio.com

Corn and wheat futures close sharply higher on Monday

IARN — Corn and wheat futures posted strong gains during Monday’s trade. At the Chicago Board of Trade, December through May contracts for corn were all up 10 ¾ cents. December closed at $5.79 per bushel, March $5.87, and May $5.90 ½. Chicago and Kansas City wheat futures both had over 20-cent gains. Bill Moore, senior account executive with PRICE Futures Group, talks about some of the market drivers during our Monday Closing Market Podcast.
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans stabilize after rallying last week

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended near unchanged on Monday, while wheat and corn climbed. * Soybeans took a breather after posting their biggest weekly gain in two months last week, traders said. * The USDA said private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery to China in the 2021/22 marketing year. * CBOT January soybeans settled down 1 cent at $12.48-1/2 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report, due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday, will likely show the U.S. soybean harvest as 81% complete, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Mark Porter)
World Bank Blogs

Oil market developments—rising prices amid broader surge in energy prices

This blog is the second in a series of nine blogs on commodity market developments, elaborating on themes discussed in the October 2021 edition of the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook. Oil prices continue to recover. Crude oil prices increased sharply in 2021Q3 and continued rising in October, driven by...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle futures slide to five-month low

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures hit a one-week low on Monday on bigger-than-expected U.S. supplies, while feeder cattle dropped to a five-month low, analysts said. Traders have been expecting cattle supplies to tighten but did not see signs of it in October, said Rich...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms, lingers near 9-year high on USDA crop condition report

CANBERRA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday to linger near a nine-year high hit in the previous session, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the condition of U.S. crops was worse than expected. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Nutrien boosts profit outlook on fertilizer demand, tight supply

(Compares with estimate, adds shares, details on Mosaic's results) Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd on Monday raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook, as strong global demand and tight supply helped it beat estimates in the third quarter. Potash fertilizer prices have risen to their highest levels...
