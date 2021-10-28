Man driving dirt bike killed in collision with police SUV

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County police officer was seriously injured by an alleged drunk driver while responding to a crash overnight in Yaphank. Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said the officer suffered a serious head injury and required brain surgery, but is expected to recover. “Came very close to losing one of our members,” Cameron told reporters Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around midnight on the William Floyd Parkway in Yaphank, just south of the Long Island Expressway. Police said the officer was directing traffic away from a crash when a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck hit a GMC Yukon that had pulled over at the scene, and the GMC then struck the officer and his patrol car. The Chevrolet driver was identified as 38-year-old William Petersohn, of Mastic, and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was also hospitalized in serious condition. The GMC driver was not hurt. Cameron did not release the officer’s name, saying he wanted him to speak with his young children first. Watch the press conference live now on CBSN New York

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 41 MINUTES AGO