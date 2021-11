This article will explore why a lack of diversity in tech remains a problem for organisations, despite efforts being made to mitigate this. Organisations across the tech industry have been looking to promote diversity in the workplace and within hiring strategies. Despite this, a lack of diversity in tech remains a problem — just 15% of the tech workforce are from BAME backgrounds, and gender diversity is currently sitting at 19% compared to 49% for all other jobs.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO