BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Please help Investigators locate missing 58year-old vulnerable man. On November 02, 2021, at approximately 10: 30p.m., Mr. Marvin Good was reported missing from the 500 block of E. Coldspring Ln. He was last seen on 10/30/2021. No clothing description is available at this time. If located/seen, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 443-984-7385 or 911.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 58 MINUTES AGO