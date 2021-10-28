CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitt Romney dresses as Ted Lasso for Halloween

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

( The Hill ) — Sen. Mitt Romney is adding some pep — and a mustache — to the upper chamber, debuting a “Ted Lasso”-inspired costume for Halloween.

The Utah Republican posted an image of himself on Thursday dressed as the Apple TV show’s earnest protagonist, complete with a Lasso-ism or two, and a little “Friday Night Lights”:

Jason Sudeikis , who stars as Lasso, frequently portrayed Romney on “Saturday Night Live” during the then-GOP presidential nominee’s 2012 White House bid.

It’s not the first time that a member of the Romney clan has gotten in the Halloween spirit.

Back in 2019, the 74-year-old lawmaker’s grandson, Thomas Romney, dressed as “Pierre Delecto.” The fictional French figure was the name of Romney’s online alter ego that he used for a Twitter account.

