Grey’s Anatomy is back: Do you have everything you need to celebrate the new season?

By Lauren Corona, BestReviews
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

Is there a new season of “Grey’s Anatomy”?

“Grey’s Anatomy” is back for its 18th season and kicked off with a “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” premier crossover event . Now that this long-running favorite is back, you might be planning to celebrate the new season with a viewing party for your friends or simply with weekly “Grey’s Anatomy” nights for your household. Here’s what you need and what you need to know for this new season.

What you should know about the new season of “Grey’s Anatomy”

When the last season wrapped, it was up in the air as to whether the show would return for an 18th season. The season 17 finale was set up in such a way that it could act as a satisfying series finale if it needed to. Luckily, the show was picked up for another season and season 18 starts right where season 17 left off. The COVID-19 pandemic is still having as much of an impact at Grey Sloan Memorial as it is out in the real world and Meredith has taken over as residency director. A couple of familiar faces won’t be returning for season 18 — Jesse Williams — aka Jackson Avery — and Greg Germann, who plays Tom Koracick.

How to host a “Grey’s Anatomy” viewing party

If you have a group of friends who love “Grey’s” as much as you do, you might want to host a one-off or occasional viewing party. To add an extra dimension of fun, you could ask your guests to come dressed as their favorite cast member. Food and drink are essential, but it’s up to you whether you want to put on a full meal prior to watching the episode or opt for snacks, like dips with chips and veggies.

Consider your guest list — you don’t want to invite more people than you can comfortably fit in your lounge and you may wish to keep your group small due to COVID considerations. Planning on using any audio or video equipment that you don’t use day-to-day? Be sure to test it before your guests arrive to avoid the embarrassment of not being able to play the show everyone came around to watch.

How to enjoy weekly “Grey’s” nights with your household

If you’re intending to celebrate the new season of “Grey’s Anatomy” by getting together to watch it every week with household members, this will be a more casual affair than a viewing party. You might want to enjoy each episode with a glass of red wine and a bowl of popcorn, but there’s no need to go all-out. Whether with family or a group of friends, gathering weekly to watch each episode is a great opportunity to bond.

What you need to celebrate the new season of “Grey’s Anatomy”

Samsung Crystal UHD AU8000 Series Smart TV

If your television set could do with an upgrade, what better time than now? You can enjoy watching your favorite characters in crystal clear ultra HD on a screen up to a whopping 85 inches.

Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Pocket Pico Projector

This quality mini projector gives you the option to project “Grey’s Anatomy” onto a full wall in your house or even take your viewing party outside, if weather allows.

West Bend Stir Crazy Electric Hot Oil Popcorn Machine

Want to enjoy popcorn while you watch “Grey’s Anatomy”? This machine makes popping your own corn quick and easy.

The Wonderful Wine Co Starter Pack

You might need a glass or two of wine to get you through the drama and emotional highs and lows of an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.” This starter pack includes a selection of organic, vegan, sustainable wines that’s great for either a viewing party or a casual watch with your household.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

