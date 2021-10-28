The Ten Best Metal Albums for Keeping Away Trick-or-Treaters

I can’t believe it….it’s almost that time where people are walking around the neighborhood in their favorite character costumes, handing out candy, and just having a good time – otherwise known as Halloween. I think in today’s times we could definitely use a lot of times as such. Halloween is a day where people can dress up as their favorite character or monster and not have a care in the world. Where kids get scared, yet love all the scary decorations, and adults love receiving the candy just as much, if not more than all of the kids do. All of the sweet treats and candies that you get on Halloween are just unmatchable. While you can get most of this candy year-round, they all just seem to taste better this time of year. Reese’s always tastes better in the shape of a pumpkin or a ghost. The cookies and cream mini Hershey’s bars always taste better when they look like fangs. Let’s discuss all things trick-or-treating!! What’s the best candies to get when walking door-to-door? Which house on your block takes the winning cake?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO