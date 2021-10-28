CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ten Best Metal Albums for Keeping Away Trick-or-Treaters

By Axl Rosenberg
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Halloween this weekend, and you know what that means — lots and lots of annoying kids ringing your doorbell to ask for candy, and threatening to egg or TP your house if you don’t comply. I know Halloween is a sacred “holiday” to, like, Rob Zombie fans, but...

MetalSucks

Not to Be Outdone by Limp Bizkit, Ulver Will Also Release a New Album on Halloween

Wouldn’t it be kinda funny if there was some long-running beef between Ulver and Limp Bizkit? I mean, there’s long-running beef between Limp Bizkit and every living thing with ears. But I mean if, like, Ulver considered Limp Bizkit their peers, and the two bands were competitive. That shit would be hilarious.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Listen to Limp Bizkit’s New Album, Still Sucks

Nu-metal icons/whipping boys Limp Bizkit have made good on their threat to release their new album, Still Sucks, on Halloween. After teasing as much a few days prior, the band announced on Friday, October 29, that Still Sucks would arrive two days later. The band officially announced the album via an Instagram video in which guitarist Wes Borland plays a music vlogger named ‘Jake Bacon.’
MUSIC
georgiastatesignal.com

Ten Of The Best Albums of 2021 So Far

The Creator’s follow-up album, Tyler, is a return to the rap he’s known for after his heavily neo-soul influenced album “IGOR.” “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” is essentially Tyler’s post-Grammy victory lap. The smooth, rich production contrasts the presence of DJ DRAMA on almost every track, whose boisterous shouting...
MUSIC
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Erik Rutan
kiss951.com

WATCH: The Coolest Trick-Or-Treater Ever

This video single-handedly won Halloween 2021. Watch this cool kid drive smoothly in his electric toy car to reach into a bucket of candy left outside on a porch for trick-or-treaters.
LIFESTYLE
thefreshtoast.com

Trick Or Treat: Tips For Keeping Candy Edibles Away From Children

Everyone wants to enjoy their edibles safely, so when there are kids or pets in the household, it starts with keeping them out of their reach. Since spooky season is upon us, it won’t be long before everyone is indulging themselves in their favorite sweet treats. And for many of us, those treats could contain cannabis.
KIDS
MetalSucks

Black Metal + Mötley Crüe: Rimfrost Reunite for “Killer Instinct” (Track Premiere)

Do you like black metal but do you also fuck with Mötley Crüe riffs? Well then boy do we have a fun track for you!. Rimfrost, recently reunited after their split-up in 2019, are getting set to release two new singles that tell the story of a murderer. The band created a storyline that runs across these two songs with their own made-up killer, taking inspiration from Michael Myers, Jason Vorhees, Leatherface and the like from the classic horror/slasher movies of yesteryear.
ROCK MUSIC
97 Rock

A Caldron Full of Cute Trick or Treaters!

My kids loved Halloween...Lindsay was a darling Tiger Swallowtail butterfly one year in a costume her mother skillfully handmade, and Jerry saved the princess as Link!. Most years we've had about 100 trick or treaters at our home in West Richland, but covid jacked over Halloween 2020, even though it was on a Saturday and with the time change, it still wasn't the same.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
FanSided

Top 15 candies to get as a Trick-or-Treater on Halloween

I can’t believe it….it’s almost that time where people are walking around the neighborhood in their favorite character costumes, handing out candy, and just having a good time – otherwise known as Halloween. I think in today’s times we could definitely use a lot of times as such. Halloween is a day where people can dress up as their favorite character or monster and not have a care in the world. Where kids get scared, yet love all the scary decorations, and adults love receiving the candy just as much, if not more than all of the kids do. All of the sweet treats and candies that you get on Halloween are just unmatchable. While you can get most of this candy year-round, they all just seem to taste better this time of year. Reese’s always tastes better in the shape of a pumpkin or a ghost. The cookies and cream mini Hershey’s bars always taste better when they look like fangs. Let’s discuss all things trick-or-treating!! What’s the best candies to get when walking door-to-door? Which house on your block takes the winning cake?
FOOD & DRINKS
MetalSucks

Slipknot Launch Website Featuring Samples of New Music

Is new Slipknot music actually on the cusp of being released?. It would seem that way! The band has just launched a new website, thechapeltownrag.com, which, as of this writing, includes six NFT-like graphics, each of which includes a brief sample of a previously-unreleased new Slipknot song. The site also promises that three additional samples/graphics will be released, presumably in the coming days.
INTERNET
The Dominion Post

Get ready for those trick-or-treaters

Plenty of opportunities for candy in Mon and Preston Newsroom@DominionPost.com Families ready to dress up and collect some candy this Halloween will have plenty of opportunities. We. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
MetalSucks

Video: Arizona Slipknot Fans Start a Bonfire in the Mosh Pit

Maggots helped contribute to the absolutely wonderful reputations of both metal fans and the state of Arizona when they lit a bunch of chairs on fire in the pit during Slipknot’s show in Phoenix last night (Tuesday, November 2). It’s not clear when the fire was actually started, but based...
ARIZONA STATE
Alt 101.5

A Carousel for Missoula Offers Free Rides for Trick-or-Treaters

Whenever we have visitors in town we try to include a trip to A Carousel for Missoula and Dragon Hollow. Everyone we take always says that we're lucky to have such amazing places to take our kids to play. And with some Halloween fun, the Carousel proves once again why it's such a great part of our community.
MISSOULA, MT
marshfieldmail.com

Spooktacular stops for trick or treaters

Most families spend their final days of summer planning trips to the lake, barbecues, or enjoying the warm weather, but that's not the case for both the Plemmons and Virella families. These families begin planning their outdoor Halloween decorations. Debbie Plemmons, of Marshfield, has been decorating her lawn with ghouls...
MARSHFIELD, MO
SPY

The Best Places To Buy Halloween Candy Online So You Don’t Disappoint the Trick-or-Treaters

Table of Contents 1. Amazon 2. Target 3. Walmart 4. Party City 5. Walgreens 6. Oriental Trading Spooky season is the perfect excuse to have candy in the house at all times. You, your kids and really any visitors will expect to be offered some sweets. It’s basically a necessity. That’s why it’s important to be aware of the best places to buy Halloween candy online. Unless you want to disappoint your neighborhood trick-or-treaters, you’ll want to order plenty of the best Halloween candy before October 31 arrives. Whether you prefer a chewy sour treat or some chocolatey goodness, you can actually stock up on all of your...
INTERNET
wfxl.com

Sylvester family opens their haunted house to trick or treaters

Residents are gearing up for Halloween this weekend. One Sylvester family has taken the spirit of Halloween to the next level. The community knows the house as nightmare on Isabella street. Cobb webs, skeletons, and more scary decorations cover the front yard of the 604 North Isabella Street. The Kimsey...
SYLVESTER, GA
MetalSucks

Orbit Culture Drop New Video, “Strangler”

Swedish metallers Orbit Culture have released a new video for “Strangler,” the third single from the band’s new EP, Shaman, which came out in September via Seek and Strike. Vocalist and guitarist Niklas Karlsson comments on the new EP:. “Shaman has that flow to be executed more in a live...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

John 5 Shares His Origin Story in New Video, “Land Of The Misfit Toys”

Guitar savant John 5 continues to promote his new album, Sinner, which came out last Friday, October 29 via Big Machine Records. Following the previous single, “Qué Pasa,” featuring guest vocals from Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Mr. 5 has now released a video for “Land of the Misfit Toys,” the title of which invokes creepy imagery appropriate for the season. The clip serves as an origin story, of sorts, for how a young John Lowery became the man we all know as John 5.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

BTBAM’s Tommy Rogers Sings on New Track Written by Rolling Dice

Gear Gods ongoing ‘Writing a Song From Random Drum Grooves’ video series is back, and the latest entry features Between the Buried and Me vocalist Tommy Rogers!. The premise of the series is this: Gear Gods EIC Trey Xavier rolls dice to select different drum grooves from Toontrack’s expansive libraries for each part of a newly constructed song (one roll for the intro, one roll for the verse, chorus, etc.). He then writes a song on top of the dice-determined drum structure and sends it to a vocalist to do their thing.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Girish and the Chronicles Hop On Board the “Lovers’ Train”

Everyone’s favorite new-school hair metal torchbearers Girish and the Chronicles are back with “Lovers’ Train,” their latest single!. Wait, what’s that? They’re not your favorite new-school hair metal torchbearers? One listen to this song will fix that, I’m positive. Wait, wait… you’re not a fan of this kind of metal...
ROCK MUSIC

