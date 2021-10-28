CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Black Metal + Mötley Crüe: Rimfrost Reunite for “Killer Instinct” (Track Premiere)

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you like black metal but do you also fuck with Mötley Crüe riffs? Well then boy do we have a fun track for you!. Rimfrost, recently reunited after their split-up in 2019, are getting set to release two new singles that...

www.metalsucks.net

Punknews.org

The Canines: 'Guapo' (Track by Track)

We are pleased to bring to you a track by track rundown of the latest release from Atlanta based post-hardcore band The Canines. The band just released a brand new EP titled Guapo on 59 X Records.See below to check out the EP in full and read about each track.
ROCK MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Archgoat premiere new track “Black Womb Gnosis”

Finnish death/black metal band Archgoat have unleashed their new song titled “Black Womb Gnosis,” which you can stream below. The tune serves as the second taste of their upcoming album dubbed ‘Worship The Eternal Darkness,’ which drops on November 26th, 2021 through Debemur Morti Productions. Pre-orders are available via the label’s EU, US, and Bandcamp shops.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX 'Would Love To' Make Some New Music With MÖTLEY CRÜE

Nikki Sixx spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion" about MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD which was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus crisis. Asked if there are plans for additional CRÜE dates beyond next summer's shows, the 62-year-old bassist said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I know we're gonna tour next year, and that's gonna take us from June 19th to sometime in September. And then winter sets in, and we're in America, so there's nowhere else to play — unless we can go to other countries where it's summertime or spring or fall there. But what's gonna happen with COVID? So I don't know right now. I do know what's happening in America. I don't know what's going on in Europe or South America or Mexico [or] Australia [or] New Zealand."
MUSIC
MetalSucks

The Halo Effect: New Band Reunites Five Former Members of in Flames

In an announcement sure to pique fan curiosity, five former members of In Flames have teamed up to launch a new band, The Halo Effect. Specifically…. Jesper Strömblad (guitar) Niclas Engelin (guitar) Peter Iwers (bass) Daniel Svensson (drums) Stanne was only a member of In Flames for a brief time...
MUSIC
decibelmagazine.com

Track Premiere: Wombbath – “The Dead and the Dying”

Wommbath are back to lay waste to all with their sonic, death metal assault, but this time, they’re taking us on a full-on journey with their new record, Agma. Join us and sample a taste from the dark depths with a sneak peak of “The Dead and the Dying.”. Their...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Video: Gojira Perform “Adoration for None” Live with Randy Blythe for the First Time Ever

A friend of mine posted a brief video clip of Gojira’s performance in Richmond, VA last night in our group chat with no caption, but none was needed: those flowing dreadlocks quite obviously belonged to Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe, a Richmond native, up on stage with the band. Cool! He guests with them from time to time, as he did recently at Knotfest Iowa.
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Girish and the Chronicles Hop On Board the “Lovers’ Train”

Everyone’s favorite new-school hair metal torchbearers Girish and the Chronicles are back with “Lovers’ Train,” their latest single!. Wait, what’s that? They’re not your favorite new-school hair metal torchbearers? One listen to this song will fix that, I’m positive. Wait, wait… you’re not a fan of this kind of metal...
ROCK MUSIC
thesource.com

Bryson Tiller Drops New Mixtape ‘Killer Instinct 2’

Bryson Tiller has released Killer Instinct 2, a sequel to his 2011 Halloween drop Killer Instinct. The new release is 13 tracks deeps and features Tiller tackling songs like Normani’s “Wild Side” and Chris Brown’s “Heat” for his own rendition. “Celebrating the Anniversary with you guys last year really helped...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Orbit Culture Drop New Video, “Strangler”

Swedish metallers Orbit Culture have released a new video for “Strangler,” the third single from the band’s new EP, Shaman, which came out in September via Seek and Strike. Vocalist and guitarist Niklas Karlsson comments on the new EP:. “Shaman has that flow to be executed more in a live...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

John 5 Shares His Origin Story in New Video, “Land Of The Misfit Toys”

Guitar savant John 5 continues to promote his new album, Sinner, which came out last Friday, October 29 via Big Machine Records. Following the previous single, “Qué Pasa,” featuring guest vocals from Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Mr. 5 has now released a video for “Land of the Misfit Toys,” the title of which invokes creepy imagery appropriate for the season. The clip serves as an origin story, of sorts, for how a young John Lowery became the man we all know as John 5.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Slipknot Launch Website Featuring Samples of New Music

Is new Slipknot music actually on the cusp of being released?. It would seem that way! The band has just launched a new website, thechapeltownrag.com, which, as of this writing, includes six NFT-like graphics, each of which includes a brief sample of a previously-unreleased new Slipknot song. The site also promises that three additional samples/graphics will be released, presumably in the coming days.
INTERNET
MetalSucks

Converge Release New Song “Coil”

Converge have released “Coil,” a track off of the upcoming Bloodmoon: I. The new collaborative album also includes Chelsea Wolfe, her bandmate/writing partner Ben Chisholm, and vocalist/guitarist Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man, etc). Gotta say, I liked the de facto title track from Bloodmoon: I, but I fucking LOVE...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Metal Bands Compared by Spotify Monthly Listeners, November 2021 Rankings

Every month we take a look at Spotify’s ‘monthly listeners’ counts for several hundred metal bands and compare them side by side to gauge their relative popularity at any given moment. For more on why we’re doing this column and the methodology behind it, read this. The numbers for November...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Orphan Black: The Next Chapter: Cosima and Delphine Reunite in Behind-the-Scenes Clip (Exclusive)

After wrapping up its run on BBC America in 2017, the story of Orphan Black is continuing in the audio series Orphan Black: The Next Chapter. The audio drama, which is produced by the audio entertainment company Realm, recounts the further adventures of the Leda clones and those in their orbit, with narration from some of the series' original cast. While Season 1 of The Next Chapter was narrated in its entirely by franchise star Tatiana Maslany, Season 2 has brought some other familiar voices — and we have an exclusive look at a highly-anticipated reunion between them. Realm has provided ComicBook.com with a behind-the-scenes clip from the recent Season 2 premiere of The Next Chapter, which showcases a recording session between Maslany as Cosima and Evelyne Brochu as Delphine.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Simpsons’ Turns Into a Prestige TV Crime Thriller in This Exclusive Trailer for ‘A Serious Flanders’

Tudum, meet Tud’oh! “The Simpsons” has gone “Simpflix” with the two-part episode “A Serious Flanders,” which executive producer Matt Selman calls a “dark, twisted ‘Fargo’ story.” Variety has an exclusive on the trailer that writer Cesar Mazariegos cut for the event; scroll down to watch. According to Selman, “A Serious Flanders” was inspired by the TV adaptation of “Fargo,” which he finally caught up on. That, and the continued rise of prestige premium drama on cable and streaming, let to the idea of how “The Simpsons” might parody the space. Mazariegos wrote the two-parter, which even relies on guest voices from that...
TV SERIES
MetalSucks

David Ellefson Asked Megadeth to Leave His Bass Tracks on Their New Album

David Ellefson has revealed that he asked Megadeth not to re-record his tracks for their upcoming album with a different bassist. The Metal Voice recently asked Ellefson about being replaced on the forthcoming The Sick, the Dying, and the Dead, for which his parts were already completed when the band fired him earlier this year. Ellefson replied:
ROCK MUSIC
wesb.com

MÖTLEY CRÜE To Release ‘The Dirt: Declassified’ Graphic Novel

MÖTLEY CRÜE may be responsible for blazing a path of hard rock and chaos for the past 40 years, netting seven platinum and multi-platinum albums alongside global album sales exceeding 100 million. But this spring, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars come in from the cold to reveal their greatest accomplishment of all: protecting the world at all costs as covert government agents.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MetalSucks

Listen to Limp Bizkit’s New Album, Still Sucks

Nu-metal icons/whipping boys Limp Bizkit have made good on their threat to release their new album, Still Sucks, on Halloween. After teasing as much a few days prior, the band announced on Friday, October 29, that Still Sucks would arrive two days later. The band officially announced the album via an Instagram video in which guitarist Wes Borland plays a music vlogger named ‘Jake Bacon.’
MUSIC
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX's First Girlfriend Had No Idea He Ended Up Playing With MÖTLEY CRÜE

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion" about "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", his new book which looks back at his formative years beginning with his birth in 1958 as Franklin Carlton Feranna to the date in 1980 — before the band was formed — when he legally rechristened himself Nikki Sixx. Written with Alex Abramovich, the new memoir was released October 19 and quickly shot to No. 1 on Amazon's rock music books chart. It is also in the Top 40 of Amazon's overall biographies and memoirs chart.
CELEBRITIES

