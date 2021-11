Where in the United States can you get Superman ice cream at a party store, drive south to get to Canada, and set cheese on fire is a cause for celebration? That would be Detroit, Michigan: a humble Midwestern city where two Coney Islands are famously locked in an everlasting rivalry and an entire city block is a renowned found art destination. Over the past century, the Motor City has seen its share of ups and downs, but today it is in the midst of a cultural renaissance—and the fashion world is taking note. Bottega Veneta’s Salon series just presented its new collection in Detroit, and creative director Daniel Lee worked with locals to produce a show worthy of its Motown inspiration at the historic Michigan Theatre.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO