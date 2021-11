Last night, Big Sean announced today’s drop of the single and video for “What A Life” featuring Grammy award-winning producer Hit-Boy, a striking, hard-hitting ode to their blessings and accomplishments as longtime hustlers. The visual was quickly teased shortly after the song's midnight release; in an Instagram post showcasing a photo from the music video set, Big Sean is blanketed under a sheet of thousands of bees. Fans, as well as his fellow artists, are convinced that the “I Don’t F*ck With You” rapper has gone crazy, at least according to his comment section.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO