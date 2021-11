As we deal with the disruption of the economy caused by the breakdown of everything from the movement of steel shipping containers to seemingly every business not having enough workers, it’s interesting to revisit this May 2020 article about a system that basically did not fail during the pandemic, despite intense pressure on it: the internet. That’s because the internet has all kinds of redundancy and extra capacity built into its design (it was, after all, based on a network that was designed to survive a nuclear attack). Contrast that with most of the rest of the economy that for decades has been obsessed with efficiency at the cost of all else — something that goes okay when everything is working as planned but, as we’re seeing, quickly breaks if any part of the supply chain slows down.

